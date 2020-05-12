William Fry Delivers Secure Work Experience with Citrix

Law firm leverages Citrix Workspace to keep employees engaged and productive, systems and data safe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CitrixIsHow–As IT manager for William Fry, a top-tier corporate law firm, Oisin Concannon is obsessed with security. “Our data is our client’s data. We have to treat it with the utmost care,” he says. Yet Concannon and his team must also answer calls from the firm’s increasingly mobile employees to access this data when and where they need it to deliver the superior service its clients around the world have come to expect. It’s a dilemma all IT organizations face. And one that William Fry is solving using digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS).

A People-First Approach

“A consistent, high-performance desktop experience is central to William Fry’s vision for technology,” Concannon says. “Our lawyers travel regularly, and are very sensitive to any kind of delay or slow performance.”

Using Citrix Workspace, William Fry is able to deliver unified access to the tools and applications that its employees need and prefer to use to get work done remotely, and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment to ensure that client information and applications remain secure.

A “Secure Bubble”

“It’s like a secure bubble where everything happens,” Concannon says. “Whether people are working in the office or remotely, they’re always on the Citrix virtual desktop which runs from our datacenter. When people are accessing documents from our system or receiving emails, there’s no data going down to the laptop. It all happens within Citrix. So if someone’s in a coffee shop and their laptop gets stolen, there’s nothing actually on it.”

With Citrix Endpoint Management, William Fry can securely manage the full array of endpoints—smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, thin-clients, and IoT devices—in an efficient manner, delivering operating systems and rolling out updates all without having to see or touch a single screen. “We’re using it on our iPhones and iPads to provide secure email and access to internal sites from those devices,” Concannon says.

ShareFile First

Given the sensitivity of data that employees manage, William Fry also uses Citrix’s ShareFile, which leverages bank-level encryption to protect files, emails and attachments in transit and at rest. “We have a ShareFile first policy,” Concannon says. “If employees want to share something with a client, they have to use ShareFile because, by its nature, it’s much more secure.”

Steady as they Go

Connecting employees with the tools, applications and information they need to do their best work wherever they happen to be has always been a priority for William Fry. When the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread around the globe and remote work became a mandate, it became even more critical. But the firm was prepared.

“Citrix has always been central to our business continuity strategy,” Concannon says. “When we had a big ‘Snowmageddon’ a few years ago, everyone simply stayed at home; secretaries, lawyers, everyone. We had no concern about securing individual home PCs because everything happened within the secure Citrix bubble and our staff was able to access the same, familiar desktop in the same way as if they were in the office.”

Citrix provides a complete range of digital workspace solutions designed to transform the employee experience and empower people with the tools and information they need to be and do their very best. Click here to learn more about the solutions and how your organization can leverage them to enable remote work and seamless productivity while giving employees the flexibility to work from anywhere in a safe, secure and reliable manner.

About William Fry

Leading law firm William Fry has over 310 legal and tax professionals and over 460 staff. Our client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. We advise leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. We regularly act on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes. Strong client relationships and high quality advice are the hallmarks of our business. To learn more about us, visit www.williamfry.com.

