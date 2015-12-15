ViewSonic Introduces New Line of Budget-Friendly Monitors; The VX18 Series of Monitors are Ideal for Home Entertainment and Gaming

With Screen Sizes from 24- to 34-inches, the VX18 Line of Monitors Feature Resolutions from 1080p to 2K, and High Refresh Rates

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gaming—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the latest line of budget-friendly monitors for home entertainment and gaming. The VX18 series of monitors will come in sizes from 24- to 34-inches, features adaptive sync technology, an ultra-fast 1ms (MPRT) response time and refresh rates that range from 144Hz to 165Hz. Created for price-sensitive users looking for high performance features, the VX18 line of displays deliver great options for all types of entertainment applications.

The VX18 series of monitors include the VX2418-P-MHD, VX2718-P-MHD, VX2718-PC-MHD, VX2718-2KPC-MHD, VX3218-PC-MHD and VX3418-2KPC. Each monitor features adaptive sync connectivity, so displays can seamlessly synchronize the frame rate output between the graphics card and the monitor. This ensures a fluid gaming experience by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering. The VX18 monitors also come with the company’s exclusive ViewMode™ presets, which offer enhanced on-screen performance for various entertainment applications such as watching/streaming movies, editing files or playing video games.

“With the VX18 line of monitors, ViewSonic is able to provide budget-conscious users with the features they want for gaming and entertainment,” said Jenny Faber, product manager at ViewSonic America. “As social distancing and remote work continues to influence our daily activities, homes have been transformed into digital retreats where we can connect, work, and play. Bedrooms, kitchens, and recreation rooms are now primary spaces for virtual work, distance learning, and entertainment. The ViewSonic VX18 series of monitors was designed to support the wide range of ways people connect today, from gaming and video streaming to interactive content creation and sharing. We’re offering multiple displays that can deliver image quality and visual fluidity with various screen sizes, resolutions, and flat or curved screens; the VX18 series gives the user a lot to choose from to best fit their lifestyle.”

VX2418-P-MHD

– 24-inch monitor with native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

– Sleek, frameless design for seamless viewing and multiple monitor set-up

– 165Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

– Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

– Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v1.4) and DisplayPort (v1.2)

– Available May for an estimated street price of $194.00* [USD]

VX2718-P-MHD

– 27-inch monitor with native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

– Sleek, frameless design for seamless viewing and multiple monitor set-up

– 165Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

– Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

– Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v1.4) and DisplayPort (v1.2)

– Available now for an estimated street price of $215.00* [USD]

VX2718-PC-MHD

– 27-inch monitor with native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

– 1500R curved screen

– 165Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

– Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

– Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v1.4) and DisplayPort (v1.2)

– Available April for an estimated street price of $205.00* [USD]

VX2718-2KPC-MHD

– 27-inch monitor with native QHD (2560×1440) resolution

– 1500R curved screen

– 165Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

– Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

– Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v2.0) and DisplayPort (v1.2)

– Available April for an estimated street price of $276.00* [USD]

VX3218-PC-MHD

– 32-inch monitor with native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

– 1500R curved screen

– 165Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

– Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

– Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v1.4) and DisplayPort (v1.2)

– Available April for an estimated street price of $276.00 [USD]

VX3418-2KPC

– 34-inch monitor with native WQHD (3440×1440) resolution

– 1500R curved screen 144Hz (w/DisplayPort) refresh rate and a 1ms (MPRT) response time

– Adaptive Sync technology; exclusive ViewMode™ presets for optimized screen performance

– Connectivity options include 2 HDMI (v2.0) and 2 DisplayPort (v1.4)

– Available June for an estimated street price of $450.00* [USD]

For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solution products and conducts business in more than 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and the myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets, and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

*Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

