Veritone to Participate in Six Upcoming Investor Conferences
COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced management will participate in the upcoming virtual conferences in November and December 2020:
-
JMP Securities Small-Cap Technology Forum
Date: November 10, 2020, Time: 2:00-2:25pm ET (11:00-11:25am PT)
-
Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference
Date: November 11-12, 2020
-
Roth Technology Virtual Conference
Date: November 11-12, 2020
-
Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Date: November 17, 2020
-
Northland IoT, Al and Safety Conference
Date: December 7, 2020, Time: TBD
-
Roth Deer Valley Consumer Conference
Date: December 10-11, 2020
To listen to webcasts of the conferences with presentations, please visit the investor events section of the website. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone’s IR team at veritone@lhai.com.
About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading global software and solutions provider at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, the world’s first operating system for AI, democratizes AI as well as orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Veritone is helping to solve systemic and intractable problems in multiple sectors, including energy, media & entertainment, government, legal & compliance and public health & safety. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit veritone.com.
Contacts
Company Contact:
Brian Alger, CFA
SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Veritone, Inc.
(949) 386-4318
investors@veritone.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Kirsten Chapman
LHA Investor Relations
(415) 433-3777
veri@lhai.com