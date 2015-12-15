US Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, 2020: Demand for High-Volume Testing Driving the Growth of the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Demand for High-Volume Testing Driving the Growth of the US Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay In Vitro Diagnostics Market, 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the US clinical chemistry and immunoassay industry, highlighting the recent activities, key growth opportunities, and trends that are shaping the industry.

The already dynamic in vitro diagnostics landscape in the United States was affected even more by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Clinical laboratories and manufacturers have been vying to develop SARS-Cov-2 assays to serve the rising demand for testing. In these uncertain times, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships have seen a considerable dip as compared with the previous year.

The US government and healthcare agencies are supporting telehealth and innovative and clinically vetted direct-to-consumer diagnostic testing services. Partnerships with digital vendors and automation companies are expected to empower core diagnostic companies with Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and Big Data capabilities. Given these trends, it is important to understand the market dynamics to remain competitive and successful in the in vitro diagnostics market.

This report offers insightful analysis in the form of key growth opportunities that center on the use of serological testing, unmet testing needs for neuro-degenerative disorders, process flow improvement through IoT technologies, and the opportunity to include direct-to-consumer capabilities in business models.

Research Highlights

Market drivers and restraints

Recent product trends and business updates from the US market

Growth opportunities

Strategic imperatives

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US In Vitro Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Merger, Acquisition, and Partnership Activities

Select Product-related Activities

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Serology Assays for COVID-19 Diagnosis

Growth Opportunity 2: Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis

Growth Opportunity 3: IoT for Optimizing Process Flow

Growth Opportunity 4: Direct-to-Consumer Testing Services

