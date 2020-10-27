United States Managed Service Market Growth & Trends Report 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Managed Service Market – Growth, Trends and Growth (2020-2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States Managed Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The US managed service market is growing due to the changing landscape of IT infrastructure, especially in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), who are continually focusing on outsourcing cybersecurity solutions. It is estimated that successful deployment of managed services will help in reducing IT cost by 25%-45%, and it will increase operational efficiency by 45%-65%.

For instance, Kpaul Properties LLC, one of the emerging manufacturers and distributors of IT supplies in the United States, onboarded FUJITSU to replace physical servers with a virtualized environment. This has reduced the company’s cost by 15% and delivered 95% uptime.

The country is also suffering from ransomware attacks, where lately, 20 Texas towns faced cybersecurity incidents. To address these gaps in cyber defenses, Atos was selected by the Virginia Information Technology Agency to introduce advanced prescriptive cybersecurity services for the agency.

US businesses are more likely to increase spending to upgrade outdated infrastructure. For instance, following a double-digit reduction in the US tax burden on business profits in 2018, only 4% of North American businesses said they plan to increase IT spending in 2020, due to corporate tax cuts (Spiceworks, 2019).

During the spread of COVID-19 pandemic overall managed services are expected to decline moderately, managed cloud services (MCS) are still a potential bright spot. Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) services are among the few technologies for which IT spending is likely to remain relatively resilient. The demand for managed communication services has also increased. Given the considerable shift in consumption demands for content, gaming, and communication, CSPs have introduced affordable, uncapped data plans with delayed payment options.

Key Market Trends

Managed Network Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly

Managed Network Services (MNS) are a class of Managed Service that facilitates businesses to outsource the management of their customer premise equipment (CPE), and networks, such as switches, routers, access points, firewalls, and more. Also, in the North American region, the US dominates the regional 5G market owing to a high rate of investment for 5G deployment, regarding investment, adoption, and applications. The end-user industry in the country accounts for the significant portion of the global consumption of 5G technology. This is expected to enable MSPs to improve network design, optimization, and management and play a significant part in rolling out 5G services especially for tier 2 and tier 3 carriers.

In most cases, Managed Service Providers (MSP) promote multi-vendor environments giving customers the flexibility to choose their favored vendors for network devices. MSP’s proactively monitor the security, health, and performance of the network infrastructure, while implementing incident management and problem resolution and thereby helping to evade network downtime. Some MSP’s even incorporate options such as quality assurance reviews, hardware support, and reporting, or an online portal where customers can announce issues or request changes to their service.

The increasing number of cyberattacks are on a rise and therefore the demand for network security service has also grown. For instance, the total number of cybersecurity incidents reported by federal agencies in the United States has drastically increased from 5,503 in 2006, to 35,277 in 2017. In 2018, the United States business sector recorded the highest number of data breaches ever.

Amongst all the sectors affected by these attacks, about 45.7% of total data breach incidents reported in the country were targeted towards business institutions followed by the medical/healthcare sector at 29.3% and the Banking/Credit/Financial sector at 9.8%. Therefore as the businesses grow in terms of complexity due to globalization, BYOD trend and rise of connected devices along with incredible amount of data generated every day, the demand for managed network services are expected to proliferate during the forecast period.

BFSI to Witness Significant Growth

For banks and financial institutions, data centers have become the most critical part of their IT infrastructure and need efficient management and monitoring. Managed services for banks include monitoring, administration, and management of various servers, storage, backup, databases, and network devices. Furthermore, they also offer a multi-level security framework for their data centers to ensure the uptime of this critical infrastructure.

Banks have been forging partnerships with companies, to incorporate trends, like IoT, into the banking structure and keep pace with continuously evolving technology and consumer expectations, comply with regulatory requirements and industry standards and deliver the reliability, security, speed, and efficiency that account holders demand.

For instance, In November 2019, Bank of America and IBM, along with IBM’s regulatory compliance arm Promontory Financial Group, have partnered to build a cloud for banks that has security, privacy, and bank-specific regulatory compliance built-in.

A wave of data privacy regulations in North America seems likely after the California Consumer Privacy Act. Meeting the demands of regulatory compliance is linked closely with extra efforts in terms of time, workforce, and cost to banking and financial firms. According to Citigroup, the cost is USD 270 billion annually, 10% of the operating cost across the banking industry. For this, banks need to integrate business processes with advanced analytical capabilities, driving continuous improvements to processes, services, and products in real-time.

Therefore, Banks and other financial institutions are increasingly approaching managed service providers to address these challenges and to enable them to shift the focus and skills on activities of the most value to their business.

Competitive Landscape

The United States managed services market is consolidated, and it is dominated by major players. Some of the major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, and Wipro Ltd, among others.

In March 2020, Infosys and IBM announced a partnership to help business enterprises accelerate their digital transformation activity using the IBM cloud services. This collaboration may help the enterprises transition, modernize, and transform their workflows and applications with IBM cloud services. This may help the enterprises that are operating in highly regulated industries, like BFSI, healthcare, and other industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increasing Shift to Hybrid IT

4.4.2 Improved Cost and Operational Efficiency

4.5 Market Challenges

4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud (Trends pertaining to initiatives taken by MSPs to include PaaS as part of their offerings, along with partnership with leading PaaS providers, will be covered)

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Managed Data Center

5.2.2 Managed Security

5.2.3 Managed Communications

5.2.4 Managed Network

5.2.5 Managed Infrastructure

5.2.6 Managed Mobility

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.4 By End user Industry

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 IT and Telecom

5.4.3 Healthcare

5.4.4 Entertainment and Media

5.4.5 Retail

5.4.6 Manufacturing

5.4.7 Government

5.4.8 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 AT&T Inc.

6.1.5 HP Development Company LP

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.1.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.1.9 Nokia Solutions and Networks

6.1.10 Deutsche Telekom AG

6.1.11 Rackspace Inc.

6.1.12 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6.1.13 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.14 Wipro Ltd

6.1.15 NSC Global Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6o7w35

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900