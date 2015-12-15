United States Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) – Spend Analysis by Digital / e-Gift Card, Retail and Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics – Jan 2021 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The gift card market in the US is expected to record steady growth over the forecast period, driven by increased adoption of digital or e-gift cards.

The ongoing pandemic has changed consumer behavior in 2020. Online purchases of gift cards more than doubled in 2020, outperforming the YoY growth recorded in 2019. Though online purchase of gift cards has increased in the last few years, the growth has been rapid in 2020 due to the COVID-19. Moreover, gift cards are increasingly being purchased by consumers for digital content including streaming and gaming services.

The open and closed loop gift cards were mostly spent on online shopping in 2020. Among various categories, gift card spending increased especially in electronics and grocery categories. Rise in spending on electronics was due to the work from home trend and rise in spend on home entertainment options such as gaming and online streaming. In 2020, spend on gaming based gift cards rose significantly. Also, consumers purchased nearly twice as many digital streaming cards per quarter than the average in 2020.

The market has seen entry of international players. For instance, Prezzee, an Australian gift card startup, launched its services in the US in November 2020 after white label partnerships with Macy’s, UberEats and Spotify. Earlier in August 2020, Prezzee introduced white label gift card program for Afterpay, a buy now, pay later provider, in the US.

According to the publisher’s Q4 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in United States is expected to grow by 9.7% on annual basis to reach US$ 170784.8 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in United States remains strong.

The gift card industry in United States is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 155616.0 million in 2020 to reach US$ 238973.8 million by 2025.

