United States Data Center Power Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: COVID-19 Boosts Data Center Demand & Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Centers – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The U.S. data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2021-2026.
The growing popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), emergence of 5G networks, COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing demand for quick streaming of online entertainment content are major drivers for U.S. data center market growth. The Northern Virginia region witnessed a strong demand for construction or expansion of existing data centers from hyperscale operators due to the rapid increase in the use of online services.
The media and health industries emerging as the largest end-users in the region. The colocation uptake led to multiple new announcements toward data center development in Q3 2020. Investments in the power infrastructure increased by 15% in 2020 compared to the previous years.
U.S. Data Center Power Market Segmentation
The U.S. Data center power market research report includes a detailed segmentation by infrastructure, UPS system capacities, generators system capacities, tier standards, geography. For the optimal performance, the data center power infrastructure is an essential component. It supplies power to IT equipment, cooling infrastructure, networking equipment, and other related infrastructure. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is growing significantly YOY in the US market.
A continued decline in prices of lithium-ion batteries will fuel the adoptions among data centers. It is expected that the contribution from colocation providers will be high in terms of lithium-ion UPS solutions. The installation of generators with higher redundancy is low in the US, and facilities are powered via renewable energy sources. The adoption of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems is comparatively lower than stand-along UPS systems and diesel generators.
The growing complexity of data center infrastructure is propelling the growth of automated switchgear technology. Transfer switches and switchgear are expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increased data center construction in the US. Most US operators are installing intelligent PDUs due to the growing awareness to reduce power consumption and wastage in data centers.
In South Western US, diesel generators are more likely to be adopted than bi-fuel or natural gas ones. Generators are usually built with N+1 redundancy in the region. Diesel generators are expected to decline in the coming years because of increasing concerns over carbon emissions. Fuel cell generators will also is likely to slow down the demand for other generator systems by 2026.
The use of portable generators is also growing in the US market. With operators moving toward edge data centers, the adoption of less than 1 MW generator systems is expected to grow during the forecast period. The deployment of modular data centers is expected to be a major driver for less than 1 MW generator systems during the forecast period.
Insights by Vendors
The U.S. data center power market is becoming highly competitive due to increased innovations in power solutions to offer maximum efficiency and reliability. Operators are more susceptible to procuring energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions. Evolving requirements of operators are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX.
In terms of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading market players. Over the next few years, data center operators are more likely to consider the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the facility efficiency.
The emergence of nickel-zinc batteries and Prussian sodium-ion batteries will continue to intensify the competition among UPS systems vendors.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. data center power market during the forecast period:
- Innovative UPS Battery Technology
- Increase in Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources
- Growth in Data Center Investment
- Increase in Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
Market at a Glance
Introduction
- Overview
- Data Center Site Selection Criteria
- Electricity Pricing In US By States
Market Opportunities & Trends
- 5g To Grow Edge Data Center Investments
- Snowballing Procurement Of Renewable Energy
- Innovative Data Center Technologies
- Innovative UPS Battery Technology
- Growing Rack Power Density
- Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation
Market Enablers
- Covid-19 Boosts Data Center Demand
- Data Center Investments To Rise
- Increase In Power Outages
- Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Centers
- Power Resources & Tax Incentives
Market Restraints
- Rising Carbon Emission From Data Centers
- High Maintenance Cost & Inefficiency Increases Opex
Market Landscape
- Investment: Market Size & Forecast
- Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
- Five Forces Analysis
Key Company Vendors
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- AEG Power Solutions
- Advanced Energy (Artesyn)
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks)
- Bloom Energy
- Bayetech
- Bxterra Power Technology
- Chatsworth Products
- Cisco Systems
- Emcor Group
- Cyber Power Systems
- Controlled Power Company
- Dataprobe
- Delta Power Solutions
- Detroit Diesel
- EAE Elektrik
- Elcom International
- Enconnex
- Exide Technologies
- Fuji Electric
- Generac Power Systems
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
- HITEC Power Protection
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Natron Energy
- Panduit
- INNIO
- Kohler
- Marathon Power
- Piller Power Systems
- Plug Power
- Rittal Systems
- Pramac
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Riello Elettronica Group
- Saft (Total)
- Siemens
- Socomec Group
- Tripp Lite
- Toshiba International Corporation
- VYCON
- Virtual Power Systems
- Western Telematic, Inc. (WTI)
- Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)
- ZAF Energy Systems
- ZincFive
