Turkish search & rescue use Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices to help save lives

New video shows how the rugged TOUGHBOOK 20 devices are ideal for supporting the AKUT volunteer search and rescue teams in their efforts to save lives.

BRACKNELL, UK. 19th January 2021 – Panasonic has donated TOUGHBOOK 20 rugged notebooks to the Turkish AKUT Search and Rescue Association to help its 27 teams of volunteers in their efforts to save lives. The TOUGHBOOK 20, which is resistance to water, dust and shock, supports AKUT in critical missions to save lives in the mountains, following earthquakes, snow or floods.

AKUT Search and Rescue Association, founded in 1996, was the first non-governmental search and rescue organisation in Turkey. Since its inception, over 3,500 domestic and international operations have been carried out by the organisation. Panasonic TOUGHBOOK provides support to AKUT by providing mobile computing technology suitable for search and rescue environments.

Appreciation from the Chairman Şalcı

Commenting on the cooperation, AKUT Search & Rescue Association Chairman Recep Şalcı said: “The TOUGHBOOK 20 is ideal for our use and gives the impression that it was developed specifically for search and rescue efforts. I believe the solution will be make a great contribution to our operations. I would like to thank Panasonic on behalf of AKUT and am confident that our cooperation will continue to grow in the future.”

Rugged device designed for tough environments

With its MIL-STD-810G certification and magnesium alloy casing, the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 20 is suitable for use in the extreme environments where search and rescue support is needed. It is drop and impact tested and has proven dust and water resistance at IP65 level. The device, with hot swappable battery, can operate for up to 17 hours. The touch screen, which can be read easily in bright sunlight, can be used with gloves and the device can be separated for use as a tablet when required.

For more information, take a look at the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmWjS_Zsyr0

Press Contact:

Kiri O’Leary

The Amber Group

kiri@ambergroup.net

+44 (0)118 949 7737

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 528 subsidiaries and 72 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 61.9 billion Euro (7.49 trillion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2020. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business is a Business Unit of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU). Headquartered in Wiesbaden (Germany), Mobile Solutions Business helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 45% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2019 (VDC Research, March 2020).

Source: RealWire