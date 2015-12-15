  Toshiba Appoints Joy Hopkins as Chief Financial Officer for Retail Solutions Business

Experienced Global Finance Executive to Join Retail Commerce Transformation at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ReadyForWhatsNext—Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions today announced Joy Hopkins is joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer effective February 8, 2021. Hopkins has more than 20 years of experience in market and financial feasibility analysis and strategic planning in the corporate, legal, and nonprofit sectors in addition to expertise in high-growth technology sectors involving integrated hardware, software, and service offerings. In this role, she will be responsible for helping further accelerate the company’s transformation as a trusted retail commerce solutions leader.

“Joy Hopkins is a true leader; not only a highly accomplished finance executive but also one with a global mindset and a proven record of bringing positive change to the teams and organizations she leads,” said president and chief executive officer, Rance Poehler. “Joy brings the unique combination of performance and passion that makes her an excellent fit for us as we continue to transform our retail business.”





Hopkins joins Toshiba as a global finance leader who has managed high-profile, multimillion-dollar businesses at innovative technology companies including Intel Corporation and Lenovo. During her time as Chief Financial Officer of Lenovo’s new Commercial Internet of Things division, focused on the services-led commercial IoT market, she was instrumental in delivering high-growth that included addressing the unique needs of the retail industry. Her efforts earned her a Finance Bravo award for standing up the financial infrastructure and systems enabling this growth. While at Intel she held a number of senior finance leadership positions focused on global tax and trade where she led special projects netting $100M in annual savings, plus prior roles managing finance consolidation and reporting for Intel’s Corporate Marketing and Technology and Manufacturing groups. She is recognized as an expert in change management and process excellence methodologies such as Lean Six Sigma and Business Process Management.

“Toshiba is in a unique position to lead the way in an industry on the verge of disruption given their trusted relationships, proven track record of innovation and growth mindset,” said Hopkins. “I’ve always looked for opportunities to have a positive impact on the teams I lead and the clients, partners and communities we serve. I could not be more excited to be joining the Toshiba team.”

