Thinfilm and Energous Announce Partnership to Enable Ultrathin, Reliable, Wirelessly Rechargeable Devices

Leading wireless charging and energy storage innovators collaborate to simplify wearable design

SAN JOSE, Calif. & OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) and Thin Film Electronics ASA (OSE: THIN, OTCQB: TFECY) today announced a partnership to simplify the integration of Energous WattUp RF wireless charging and Thinfilm solid-state lithium microbattery technology in form-factor-sensitive applications such as hearables, wearables, and connected sensors. By simplifying the charging method and improving energy storage, Energous and Thinfilm aim to help device manufacturers create comfortable, easy-to-use products without the hassles of wired connections or the limitations of legacy battery technologies.

To facilitate the adoption of next-generation charging and energy storage technologies, the companies plan to jointly promote their technologies to customers in markets where designers face severe form factor constraints as well as consumer pressure for convenience and reliability.

“Thinfilm’s ultrathin, ultrasafe batteries and Energous’ WattUp wireless charging are ideal complementary technologies for the next generation of sleek, comfortable, easy-to-use wearable devices and connected sensors,” said Kevin Barber, CEO of Thinfilm. “By combining effortlessly simple wireless charging with ultrathin, reliable solid-state batteries, device manufacturers can offer products combining long lifetimes and user convenience with striking new form factors that will amaze and delight their customers.”

“Innovative designers in the wearables, hearables, and sensor markets can combine the convenience of wireless charging with the form factor and longevity advantages of solid-state energy storage to deliver a unique combination of end-user comfort, high reliability, and maximum convenience,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “Together with Thinfilm, we look forward to enabling the next generation of innovative wearable devices.”

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer substantial improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 231 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

About Thinfilm

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm’s innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company’s state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

