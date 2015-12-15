The OnGo Alliance Announces the Winners of the Inaugural 2020 OnGo Awards

OnGo deployments recognized in the first ever OnGo Awards to commend the innovations taking place in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The OnGo Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, has announced the winners of the inaugural 2020 OnGo Awards. The OnGo Awards recognize innovations in delivering real-world OnGo solutions that also highlight the market impact of shared spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band.

As the first annual OnGo Awards, the 2020 award program marks a pivotal year for the shared spectrum and wireless technology market that began with the Full Commercial Deployment of OnGo after being authorized by the FCC in January 2020. In addition to the Full Commercial Deployment, the successful CBRS Priority Access License (PAL) Auction took place in August and resulted in $4.6 billion in licenses being awarded, as well as the OnGo Alliance growing to over 187 members strong.

“This year’s impressive applicant pool showcases the innovation that has been driving the wireless connectivity market in the last few years. The 2020 OnGo Award winners embody this unmatched level of innovation, allowing OnGo to become what it is today and paving the way as we gear up for widespread 5G NR adoption and the increase in demand for secure, reliable connectivity in our everyday lives,” shares OnGo Alliance Executive Director Alan Ewing.

The 2020 OnGo Award winners are:

Excellence in OnGo Operator Deployment – Verizon, with Federated Wireless and Samsung

Excellence in WISP Rural OnGo Deployment – Trilogy Networks

Excellence in OnGo Enterprise Deployment – CommScope

Excellence in OnGo Industrial IoT Deployment – Ericsson

Outstanding Innovation in OnGo Technology and Architecture – Celona

Excellence in OnGo Business Case – Geoverse

Excellence in OnGo Service delivery – JMA

Judge’s Choice – Federated Wireless

OnGo Award winners were selected by a judging panel of industry experts and determined based on their distinction in business models, ease of deployment, cost savings, new service offerings, and cutting-edge technology.

A huge congratulations to this year’s OnGo Awards winners! We look forward to seeing the growth of these OnGo deployments and devices as we continue to reshape the way that spectrum is used and transform operational formats in industries across the country. To learn more about OnGo, visit https://www.cbrsalliance.org/why-ongo/.

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications, while providing investment protection as the first mid-band solution for 5G. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product’s ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the OnGo Alliance.

About the OnGo Alliance

The OnGo Alliance believes that 4G and 5G solutions, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the full potential of shared spectrum, the OnGo Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making OnGo solutions available. The mission of the OnGo Alliance is to evangelize 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator capabilities. The Alliance also established an effective product certification program for OnGo equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.ongoalliance.org and follow the OnGo Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.

