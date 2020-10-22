The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone® in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire™, Available November 17

Visit the fabled Darkmoon Faire in the latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s hit digital card game, and harness 135 new cards corrupted by the terrifying power of the Old Gods

Earn card packs, in-game gold, achievements, and more in Hearthstone’s revamped progression system

Show off your deckbuilding mastery and achieve spell-slinging supremacy in the new competitive game mode Hearthstone Duels

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An otherworldly carnival is coming to Hearthstone® on November 17 with Madness at the Darkmoon Faire™, the upcoming expansion for Blizzard’s smash-hit free-to-play digital card game, and there’s a whiff of ancient corruption amid the zany wonders and attractions. The Old Gods—timeless beings of terrifying power that ruled a young Azeroth—have chosen the Darkmoon Faire as the site of their return, and they’ll tempt players with 135 all-new cards that bear the taint of their corruption.





Madness at the Darkmoon Faire hearkens back to the fan-favorite Hearthstone expansion from 2016, Whispers of the Old Gods™. Iconic Legendary minions including C’Thun and Yogg-Saron will make a comeback (in surprising new forms) and allow players to tap into their astonishing match-swinging powers. If they dare, players can also harness Old Gods Artifacts—powerful spells inspired by the designs of the most dreaded Legendary minions from Whispers of the Old Gods. And to further propagate this foul influence, players can employ cards with the Corrupt keyword, which changes them into substantially more powerful versions after a higher-cost card is played.

“This is a huge moment for Hearthstone, with the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion, as well as an all-new game mode in Duels, and a fundamental overhaul of the game’s progression system,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “As Hearthstone continues to evolve and grow, our focus is squarely on continuing to deliver a uniquely deep and fun game experience, and we think players are going to lose their minds over all of this new content.”

Introducing Hearthstone Duels

Hearthstone Duels is an all-new completely free game mode that combines the thrill of the player-vs.-player Arena mode with the delightfully unpredictable and over-the-top deckbuilding experience from the game’s most beloved Solo Adventures. Just like in Arena, players will face other human opponents with the goal of reaching 12 wins before accruing 3 losses—but in Duels, they’ll start out with custom-built decks from their own collections, and draft additional cards or game-changing Treasures after each match.

Players will also be able to try their hands at Hearthstone Duels Heroic mode to earn rewards such as in-game gold, cards, card packs, and Arcane Dust. Heroic mode Duels runs can be accessed by paying 150 gold or purchasing a Tavern ticket for $1.99 USD. The better the player’s record at the end of the run, the greater the rewards.

Hearthstone Duels will evolve with each new season, with the pool of cards refreshed from Hearthstone‘s vast card set catalog, and accompanying new Heroes, Hero Powers, and signature Treasures. The theme for the debut season is Wizard Duels, starring a cast of Heroes pulled from the scholars and luminaries of the Scholomance Academy® expansion.

Players who prepurchase a Madness at the Darkmoon Faire bundle (see below) will also receive early access to the new Duels play mode from October 22 to November 11. All Hearthstone players will be able to try out the new game mode beginning November 12, with the official launch of the Duels Beta and the beginning of Season 1 of Duels currently slated for November 17.

Hearthstone Progression System Update

Hearthstone will undergo its biggest ever systems update on November 12 with its fully overhauled progression system. The new system aims to deliver regular, exciting reward to players, be they initial dabblers, periodic deck-builders, or committed card-slingers. Here’s a rundown of what’s changing:

The new Achievements system tracks players’ statistics and in-game accomplishments. New achievements will be added with every expansion, as well as future game modes, and major updates.

tracks players’ statistics and in-game accomplishments. New achievements will be added with every expansion, as well as future game modes, and major updates. The Reward Track allows players to earn in-game gold, card packs, cosmetics, and more—with bonus rewards for players who purchase a Tavern Pass. Every expansion will introduce a new Reward Track, and players progress through its 50 levels by accumulating experience points from Quests, achievements, and play.

allows players to earn in-game gold, card packs, cosmetics, and more—with bonus rewards for players who purchase a Tavern Pass. Every expansion will introduce a new Reward Track, and players progress through its 50 levels by accumulating experience points from Quests, achievements, and play. The revamped Quest system adds robust and rewarding Weekly Quests to the regular rotation of Daily Quests and the special event-driven Legendary Quests that accompany expansions and content updates.

adds robust and rewarding to the regular rotation of Daily Quests and the special event-driven Legendary Quests that accompany expansions and content updates. Players will be able to view their progress through all of these systems via the new profile page, which will track lifetime stats across a player’s account, including ranks, ratings, and wins.

More information on Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Hearthstone Duels, and the new progression system is available on our official site:

The Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Mega Bundle is available starting today for $79.99 USD and comes with 85 card packs from the expansion—5 of which are Golden Card Packs (containing all Golden cards)—plus one random Golden Legendary card; the N’Zoth Warlock Hero; the N’Zoth card back; perks for Hearthstone Battlegrounds that last until the next expansion; and early access to the upcoming Hearthstone Duels game mode (see dates above). Also available is the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Bundle for $39.99 USD, which includes 45 packs from the expansion, one random Legendary Card, the N’Zoth card back, and early access to Hearthstone Duels (see dates above).

About Hearthstone

With more than 100 million players worldwide, Hearthstone is Blizzard Entertainment’s internationally acclaimed, free-to-play digital card game designed for novice and veteran card-slingers alike. Players can choose from 10 powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells, and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft® universe. Featuring a variety of game modes ranging from epic head-to-head duels to story-driven Solo Adventures, Hearthstone offers a vibrant and rewarding experience stacked with strategy, personality, and fun. Hearthstone is available globally for Windows and Mac PCs; Windows, iOS, and Android tablets; and iOS, and Android mobile phones.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone, Overwatch®, the Warcraft, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-two #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company’s online gaming service, Battle.net®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

*Sales and/or downloads based on internal company records and reports from key distributors.

