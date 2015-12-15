The Newegg Shuffle Combats Bots and Scalpers, Brings In-Demand Products Within Reach of Everyday Consumers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Newegg—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, recently rolled out the Newegg Shuffle, a drawing system that levels the playing field to fairly allocate in-demand products to everyday consumers.

Supply constraints and production shortages have caused unusually high demand for popular products such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors, AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. These recent demand spikes led to tens of thousands of shoppers competing for limited supply the moment certain products became available, as well as bots and scalpers trying to capitalize on the situation. The Newegg Shuffle is selectively implemented to manage distribution of certain high-demand products to ensure everyone has a fair shot at purchasing their chosen product.

“Recent industry-wide scarcity of certain products illuminated the need for Newegg to take a more aggressive stance to weed out bots and place everyone on equal footing,” said Montaque Hou, Newegg’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our Newegg Shuffle is an important step forward in getting newly released, in-demand products into the hands of gamers and other end users in the most equitable way possible.”

How It Works



The frequency of Newegg Shuffle events varies based on a number of factors, including demand, scarcity and when inventory is received. New events can typically begin Monday through Friday between 9am and 11am PT. Customers visiting www.newegg.com/shuffle can choose the product(s) they want a chance at purchasing during the selection window. Newegg will draw customers at random and notify them via email so they can complete their transaction within the 3.5-hour buying window.

The process is straightforward, and the few steps customers take to enter the drawing ensure that bots and other automated methods of gaming the system are greatly reduced, ensuring that everyone has a fair chance of getting the opportunity to purchase their desired product(s). Newegg has also taken steps to eliminate users with multiple accounts, as well as ban IP addresses of anyone suspected of using auto-refresh, autoload and crawler software to gain an unfair advantage.

