The Must-have Household Disease Prevention! GIGABYTE Apply Special Offers on Laptops for Work and Entertainment from Home

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3C–(GIGABYTE) As the new Coronavirus rages around the world, many countries have announced lockdown of cities or regions. Many enterprises have begun implementing Work-from-Home policies to protect employees from infection. For those who are already working from home, you fed-up with the performance of your old computer? As for those who have not been quarantined, are you well-prepared to work from home? As a leading laptop manufacturer, GIGABYTE now provides selection guides for different consumer groups and offers excellent discounts. With GIGABYTE’s ultra-performance laptops, not only can you work effortlessly from home, but can also enjoy binge-watching and gaming thanks to their excellent display and immersive sound effects.





As the pandemic spreads, how to work efficiently from home as well as pass time has become the focus of many people. “In addition to laptops’ performance and image quality, what concerns people working from home includes network quality, having enough ports to connect to devices such as screens, convenience of use in every corner of the house (such as the sofa or bed), and the long battery life,” says Steven Chen, VP of GIGABYTE Mobility Product Business Group.

Wireless signal too weak? Not enough ports?

GIGABYTE’s AERO and AORUS Series have taken all these concerns into account. For the wireless network coverage and communication quality issues caused by the home environment, GIGABYTE combines Killer Wireless xTend technology to turn its laptops into a wireless range extender, which extends both wired and wireless networks. The latter can even be extended to cover 90 square meters, eliminating all household notspots. Besides, both series have up to nine external ports, including audio and video transmission ones for Display, HDMI, and Thunderbolt. Want to connect to a larger screen at home? You don’t have to waste money on a bunch of adapters anymore. GIGABYTE’s laptops also feature 94Wh batteries, the high capacity of which is twice that of other products in the industry, allowing laptops to work for more than 8-9 hours in high-performance mode.

Fight the Coronavirus together! Special offers for Intel Gen9 high-performance models!

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, GIGABYTE has launched discounts for different consumer groups, directly launching models that have received both domestic and international recognition, including European Hardware Association’s Best Notebook 2019 and Taiwan Excellence Awards. Since all the discounted laptops have Intel’s ninth-generation Core i7 processor, NVIDIA RTX / GTX series graphics cards and are equipped with Windows 10, whether you are someone who has to work from home or just looking for fun, you can easily find a laptop with favorable discounts that fits your personal needs!

For creators pursuing 4K UHD of HDR400 on video/audio quality – AERO 15 OLED

The AERO 15 OLED features the AMOLED 4K UHD screen, high color saturation of HDR400 Certified, ultra-high contrast, 3mm narrow border, ultra-rich and colorful image quality, and supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which is far better than ordinary LCD screens’ 40% NTSC color performance. Having acquired the TÜV Rheinland’s hardware low blue light certification, the AERO 15 OLED can reduce harmful blue light by more than 10% compared with ordinary screens, and protect eyes from long-hours of creative work and binge-watching. With the only X-Rite Pantone certified screen in the industry, each panel of the AERO series undergoes independent color correction, allowing its screen color to match the accuracy of the Pantone Matching System!

For people focusing on both business and entertainment – AERO 15 Classic

With a sharp and appealing appearance, the business-like AERO 15 Classic features a thickness of 1.8cm and a weight of 2.0 kg, allowing high portability for working outside once the pandemic ends. Moreover, the performance of NVIDIA GTX / RTX or above is also more than enough to play games. The AERO 15 Classic comes in various panel options, such as the 4K UHD or 144Hz/240Hz gaming monitors, allowing you to enjoy a 4K high image quality or a high refresh rate above 144Hz and to play games without stuttering. It also features X-Rite Pantone certified screens with each panel undergoing independent color correction.

For real hardcore gamers – AORUS 15

The AORUS 15 is the most powerful laptop with a thickness below 2.4cm, Intel Core i7 processor, the highest NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card, and unique WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology, even the waste heat generated by the CPU and GPU can be processed independently without compromising performance. Its sharp 240Hz gaming specifications feature a super high refresh rate, allowing 3A game masterpieces to run smoothly without delay or lag.

For people pursuing high storage capacity with 144Hz display – AORUS 5/7

With the super-optimal 144Hz screen rarely seen among gaming laptops of the same level, the AORUS5/7 weighs 2.15KG and has a thickness of only 23mm, allowing gamers to enjoy lightweight and portability. Its hybrid SSD+HDD drive provides both access speed and large capacity, up to 3 storage interfaces. With a capacity of up to 6TB, you can store large amounts of games or videos without the need of external hard drives.

Germany (Deutsch) https://www.gigabyte.com/WebPage/531/ France (Français) https://www.gigabyte.com/WebPage/530/ Spain (Español) https://www.gigabyte.com/WebPage/528/ United Kingdom (English) https://www.gigabyte.com/Buy#109141000,,1-2,1-2,1-2 Netherlands (Dutch) https://bit.ly/3drXnSp

*For more photos, please download here: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1OpkPIRJ6Pc1vSTnW7IehumMRE2YcqHax

GIGABYTE also offers quantity discounts to enterprises. In addition to greater discounts, enterprises can enjoy an extended warranty. For more information, please contact: gswe@gigabyte.com

