Tessco Joins Competitive Carriers Association (CCA)

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, announced it has joined Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the U.S.

CCA advocates on behalf of its members to help competitive carriers grow and thrive in the wireless industry. As part of CCA, Tessco can offer members, including roughly 100 competitive mobile carriers (rural, regional, and national), access to its portfolio of more than 50,000 products from the industry’s leading manufacturers and a complete value-added services offering for any wireless infrastructure deployment.

“We are thrilled to join CCA and become a member of an organization dedicated to helping carriers grow their businesses and expand wireless communications throughout the U.S.,” said Eddie Franklin, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales at Tessco. “At Tessco, we understand how carriers operate, and as a member of CCA, it is our goal to offer the carrier members the right products, solutions, and services to ensure their success.”

“We are delighted to welcome Tessco to CCA,” said CCA President & CEO Steven K. Berry. “CCA’s associate members play an integral role in the competitive carrier ecosystem, and Tessco’s expertise and innovative solutions will certainly be a valuable addition for the entire membership.”

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

About CCA

CCA is the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. Members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem.

