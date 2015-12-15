Taoglas Launches IoT Enabled Genset Monitoring Solution for Next Generation Remote Generator Management

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GeneratorManagement—Taoglas®, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, today announced its Taoglas Genset Insights™ solution, enabling businesses to optimize their fleet of generators with real-time data and analytics anywhere, anytime. With a rapid 5-minute install, the solution includes the Taoglas EDGE™ IG10 industrial gateway combined with the Taoglas Insights™ enterprise-level software vendor agnostic platform that allows you to manage all your equipment remotely on one platform.

Taoglas Genset Insights is an industrial-grade solution targeted at genset rental companies, integrators and generator operators. The solution comes with an on-board analytics engine allowing companies to deploy machine learning and predictive analytics to effectively monitor, manage and track the usage of their generator sets. Using real-time data and insights, companies can save on operational costs and ensure compliance by monitoring location, running time, fuel levels, oil pressure, engine status and overall machine health. Benefits to businesses include:

Management of mixed fleet of generators on one platform

Enhanced security and surveillance – theft management

Enterprise-level remote monitoring and management of generator fleet

Improved asset utilization and optimization of operational efficiencies

Track performance remotely via automated alerts on equipment status

Manage emission compliance and safety and adhere to mandatory regulations

Condition-based monitoring – minimise costs and improve equipment reliability

Eliminate costly manual maintenance with the ability to predict and manage equipment failures

Extend the life of your existing fleet of generators with real-time monitoring

Taoglas Insights will also allow enterprises to integrate additional monitoring of accessories and other machinery in one platform including smart AI cameras with Taoglas EDGE™ Vision capabilities to detect unusual behaviour around the genset via machine vision AI in real-time and send out alerts. The platform is also able to support asset tracking tags for accessory monitoring.

“Taoglas Genset Insights is the only vendor agnostic solution that supports the majority of leading genset controllers. With a rapid 5-minute install and easy retrofit in the field, Taoglas’ all-in-one, plug-and-play solution, can be deployed almost immediately and will allow integrators, genset rental companies and genset operators to monitor, manage and track the usage of their generator sets remotely, from anywhere in the world,” said Peter Behan, VP of IoT Software at Taoglas. “Combined with Taoglas Insights, our cloud-based software platform provides users with a scalable end-to-end solution. Users have easy access to their fleets 24/7 and can monitor and control everything online via their desktop or smartphone.”

The Taoglas Genset Insights solution is a turnkey solution which can be white labelled for genset rental companies and enterprises. To find out more information about the Taoglas Genset Insights solutions please visit Taoglas.com/genset-insights or schedule a demonstration of the platform by contacting our regional sales team.

Taoglas team of experts have developed a plug-and-play IoT solution to get up and running immediately;

Vendor agnostic solution supporting most genset controllers

Enterprise level management of genset fleet

Onboard analytics engine to customize predictive insights

Rapid install and easy to retrofit in the field (5 minutes) – Bluetooth application

Rechargeable battery for independent theft monitoring

Purpose built end-to-end solution for genset monitoring

Pre-certified with active regional SIMs

Built in GNSS

Optional Bluetooth fuel sensor

Supported by a full IoT security stack, power and device management and Data-as-a-Service out of the box

Key capabilities and features:

Start saving costs immediate avoiding manual maintenance costs and management;

Automatically track maintenance history of generators and locations

Automatically track performance of generators for quality improvement

Rapid install and easy to retrofit in the field (5 minutes)

Proactive alerts of fuel thefts

Position reporting to assure generators are not moved without permission

Manage compliance with emissions regulations by monitoring the operation of the generator with real-time data

Track usage of generators

Check usage status and maintenance needs for deployed generators

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

Taoglas, Taoglas EDGE, and Taoglas Insights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Taoglas Group Holdings Limited in the United States and other countries. Taoglas and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

