Taoglas and MixComm Announce High-Performance and Innovative 5G NR mmWave Smart Antenna Subsystem

Novel design helps resolve the complex technology challenges preventing broad adoption of 5G NR mmWave in the marketplace today

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Taoglas®, a leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions and MixComm, today announced a technology partnership and their co-development of a 5G new radio (NR) mmWave smart antenna subsystem covering the 26.5-29.5 GHz band. The new mmWave antenna subsystem can support both infrastructure and IoT OEMs’ integration of 5G NR devices and is ideal for small cells, repeaters and customer-premises equipment (CPE) designs.

The co-development is based on Taoglas’ innovative KHA16.23C smart antenna subsystem. It includes Taoglas patent pending design that has been integrated with MixComm’s newly announced 5G 28 GHz Beamforming “SUMMIT 2629” Front End IC. The KHA16.23C is a 2D antenna array integrated into a multi-layer PCB that contains the RFICs and 16 antenna elements; layers provided for power optimization and thermal control, digital control, and RF feed lines all in footprint of 53×84 mm. Depending on device implementation the Taoglas design is scalable with arrays up to 1024 elements.

“We are thrilled to partner with Taoglas and introduce this industry leading integrated smart antenna subsystem which will significantly speed up time-to-market for 5G NR mmWave infrastructure devices,” said Mike Noonen, CEO of MixComm. “Our combined design builds on the MixComm SUMMIT2629’s breakthrough efficiency resolving performance limitations preventing broad market adoption. MixComm is excited about the opportunities our combined offering will bring to our global carrier and infrastructure partners.”

MixComm’s 5G 28 GHz Beamforming SUMMIT2629 Front End IC integrates novel power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, all-passive beamformer, calibration and control for a front-end module with optimal partitioning for 5G infrastructure. The device is fabricated in GLOBALFOUNDRIES 45RFSOI which is enhanced for mmWave applications. The SUMMIT2629 operates from 26.5-29.5 GHz and is the first of a family of MixComm mmWave devices.

MixComm SUMMIT 2629 Product Highlights:

Four-element dual-pol. TX/RX with independent polarization beam directions

High-power, high-efficiency SOI CMOS power amplifiers

State-of-the-art low-noise amplifiers and low-loss T/R switching

Ultra-low transmit and receive-mode power consumption

6-bit full-360 o phase shifting and 0.5dB-step 16dB-range variable gain in each path

Fully calibrated for gain/phase matching across ICs

Extensive on-chip temperature and power sensing

On-chip gain control for temperature compensation

High-speed SPI with large on-chip beam table storage

Wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) compatible with low-cost PCB manufacturing

Support for large-scale arrays through multiple chip-addressing modes

“We are excited to showcase our advanced mmWave smart antenna subsystem together with MixComm. Resolving for 5G complexity and optimized antenna design is part of the Taoglas DNA,” said Dennis Kish, COO of Taoglas. “With over 16 years of global antenna and RF design expertise, Taoglas has been able to quickly and effectively upgrade its offerings in order to participate at the forefront of 5G technology and the next generation of wireless networks. The 5G NR mmWave market is starting to emerge globally. Our high-performance and cost-competitive subsystem will help solidify a broader and faster deployment of the technology,” Mr. Kish added.

Taoglas has invested in expanding beyond a traditional antenna vendor’s capabilities into full electronics and true beam steering solutions. This has happened through the marriage of years of antenna array design experience and IoT device design services. By expanding the antenna, RF and electronics engineering global teams organically and through acquisitions, Taoglas has created the most comprehensive 5G antenna portfolio for IoT verticals.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is the world’s leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions, combining the latest in high-performance RF antenna design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for companies with unique IoT challenges. With 10 world-class design, support and test centers globally and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps companies deliver complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Best-in-class support, unmatched consultancy, engineering expertise, and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from cellular 4G/5G, GNSS, Wi-Fi, DSRC/CV2X, NFC, LORA/LPWAN to any protocol used to transmit and receive data. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more.

About MixComm Inc.

MixComm, based in Chatham, N.J., is a fabless semiconductor company developing transformative solutions for emerging wireless applications and markets. MixComm was co-founded in 2017 by Dr. Harish Krishnaswamy of Columbia University’s Engineering School and Frank Lane, formerly Senior Director at Flarion Technologies and Vice-President of Technology for Qualcomm. The company’s technology is based on breakthroughs from Dr. Krishnaswamy’s CoSMIC lab at Columbia University and is funded by Kairos Ventures. The founding team has a proven track record in RFIC research and development and in commercializing cutting-edge RF silicon at both startup and large semiconductor companies.

