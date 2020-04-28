Strategy Analytics: Top 10 US Interactive Security Providers – ADT on Top, Smaller Providers Driving Growth

Thousands of Smaller US Providers Added Nearly 1.4 Million Subscribers in 2019

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The US interactive security market grew 15.3% year-to-year in 2019 to 14.3 million residential subscribers according to Strategy Analytics’ report “Top 10 US Interactive Security Providers – April 2020”.

Strategy Analytics reports ADT, Vivint, Comcast, Frontpoint, and Brinks Home Security captured the top five subscriber totals in the US interactive security market in 2019. ADT remained the largest individual provider, with its 2.9 million interactive security subscribers as of calendar 4Q19 accounting for more than 20% of the US interactive security market. Vivint surpassed 1.5 million subscribers to maintain the No. 2 spot, followed closely by Comcast. However, overall US interactive security market growth is being fueled by smaller regional and local providers utilizing an approach that blends smart home technology with home security services.

Jack Narcotta, Senior Industry Analyst in Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, said, “A common theme among the five fastest-growing providers – SimpliSafe, Frontpoint, CenturyLink, Cox, and ADT – is how their interactive security solutions are evolving to support the smart home, or how the services can be integrated into a consumer’s existing smart home ecosystem, or both. Most interactive security service providers in the US are more prominently featuring the ability of their solution to act as the scaffolding for a consumer’s smart home infrastructure following Alarm.com’s and Vivint’s lead.”

Bill Ablondi, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, added, “Despite their size, smaller providers are defining some of the best practices necessary to compete in the US interactive security market, disrupting larger companies’ traditional subscription-based business models in the process. ADT’s acquisition of LifeShield in 2019, and subsequent rebranding LifeShield into “Blue by ADT”, is just one example of how incumbents will navigate through the market’s changes.”

