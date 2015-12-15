Strategy Analytics: OECD Bundled Communication Price Benchmarking

Strategy Analytics, Teligen announces the launch of new OECD Bundled Communication Price Benchmarking Service

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—Strategy Analytics– Teligen, in co-operation with the OECD offers its price benchmarking system based on the official methodology for price benchmarking bundled communication services.





Bundling of communication services is extremely prevalent with operators across OECD countries, driven by increasing consumer demand and market evolution. This new benchmarking system from Teligen compares bundled offers across all permutations of services bundles in accordance with the recently approved OECD methodology. The bundles include fixed broadband (FBB), fixed voice (FV), mobile voice and data (MVD), and Pay-TV (TV) services from each of the main services providers in OECD countries. With a choice of 30 official OECD bundled baskets, accounting for different usage patterns and service elements, this methodology provides a set of price basket results that offers an accredited reference for tracking Bundles pricing in an international market, as well as customization options within the system to allow for a more tailored output.

Source: Strategy Analytics, OECD FBB- FV- MVD- TV (Medium Low) Basket

Josie Sephton, Director of Teligen, states, “Comparing offers across all the main services is an extremely complex and time-consuming exercise. There can be thousands of combinations, even at a national level. The new OECD Bundle Communication Price Benchmarking Service allows easy tracking of the best bundle prices, as well as being able to quickly view results in a number of different ways, i.e., in a common currency or including promotions.”

Bernadette Finn, Associate Director of Teligen adds “We are delighted that we are able to work with the OECD in defining the first ever baskets for price benchmarking of Bundled Communication Services. These new baskets complement our existing OECD Price Benchmarking for fixed and mobile services.”

If you would like to find out more about the OECD and its report published on this new basket methodology, please click Here.

To discuss the new OECD Bundled Communication Price Benchmarking Service, and to request more information, or a live demonstration, contact either Josie Sephton or Bernadette Finn.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

