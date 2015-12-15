Splatoon 3 Heads to New, Unsplatted Territory When It Launches on Nintendo Switch in 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and a New DLC Fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Among the Many Announcements in the Latest Nintendo Direct

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo showcased more than 30 games coming to the Nintendo Switch family of systems – with many launching by this summer! Headlining the 50-minute presentation was the reveal of Splatoon 3, a new game in the splat-tacular series, coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.





Other major news in the Nintendo Direct video included the reveal of Pyra/Mythra from the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game as the latest playable DLC fighters to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game – the fourth of six new fighters in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Additional Nintendo Switch game announcements include The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which will feature updated control options from the original version of the game; Mario Golf: Super Rush, the newest installment in the Mario Golf series with new modes and motion controls; and Miitopia, a game starring customizable Mii characters that lets you personalize your own adventure.

The jam-packed Nintendo Direct presentation featured many exciting game reveals, including Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY (working title), a new tactical role-playing game from SQUARE ENIX; Star Wars: Hunters, a free-to-play online multiplayer game set between the events of Star Wars™: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars™: The Force Awakens; Knockout City, a new team-based dodgeball game; Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which challenges players to claim the crown; DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, an action game based on the animated TV show; and the physical edition of hit game Hades.

To view the Nintendo Direct video in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct/02-17-2021/. Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:

Splatoon 3 : In this new game in the Splatoon series, you’ll leave Inkopolis behind and head to a new region: the Splatlands. Its heart is a new city where battle-savvy Inklings and Octolings gather: Splatsville, also known as the “City of Chaos.” Splatoon 3 introduces various features to the action-shooter series, including weapons such as the bow-weapon, customization options and movement abilities to bring to the returning 4v4 Turf Wars matches. More information about the full-fledged sequel coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022 will be revealed in the future.

: In this new game in the series, you’ll leave Inkopolis behind and head to a new region: the Splatlands. Its heart is a new city where battle-savvy Inklings and Octolings gather: Splatsville, also known as the “City of Chaos.” introduces various features to the action-shooter series, including weapons such as the bow-weapon, customization options and movement abilities to bring to the returning 4v4 Turf Wars matches. More information about the full-fledged sequel coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022 will be revealed in the future. Pyra/Mythra Join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : Originally featured in the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game as main character Rex’s two-in-one ally, Pyra/Mythra reawaken in March as the newest DLC fighters joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. Pyra/Mythra are part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which also includes DLC fighters Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft and Sephiroth from the FINAL FANTASY series, along with two yet-to-be-announced fighters. More information about Pyra/Mythra’s move set, as well as their exact release date, will be revealed in the future.

: Originally featured in the game as main character Rex’s two-in-one ally, Pyra/Mythra reawaken in March as the newest DLC fighters joining the game. Pyra/Mythra are part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which also includes DLC fighters Min Min from the game, Steve & Alex from and Sephiroth from the series, along with two yet-to-be-announced fighters. More information about Pyra/Mythra’s move set, as well as their exact release date, will be revealed in the future. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD : Originally released in 2011 for the Wii system, and depicting the earliest story in the series’ timeline – as well as the creation of the Master Sword itself – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game now arrives on Nintendo Switch with smoother and more intuitive controls, in addition to improved framerate and graphics. In this enhanced version of the game, running at a smooth 60 frames per second, you can choose to play using motion control with the two Joy-Con controllers in a similar way to the original, or use newly added button-only controls to play the game with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, in handheld mode or using a Nintendo Switch Lite system. A set of themed Joy-Con controllers will also be released alongside the game: the right Joy-Con controller is themed after the Master Sword, while the left features the Hylian Shield motif. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and the themed Joy-Con, launch separately for Nintendo Switch on July 16.

: Originally released in 2011 for the Wii system, and depicting the earliest story in the series’ timeline – as well as the creation of the Master Sword itself – game now arrives on Nintendo Switch with smoother and more intuitive controls, in addition to improved framerate and graphics. In this enhanced version of the game, running at a smooth 60 frames per second, you can choose to play using motion control with the two Joy-Con controllers in a similar way to the original, or use newly added button-only controls to play the game with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, in handheld mode or using a Nintendo Switch Lite system. A set of themed Joy-Con controllers will also be released alongside the game: the right Joy-Con controller is themed after the Master Sword, while the left features the Hylian Shield motif. and the themed Joy-Con, launch separately for Nintendo Switch on July 16. Mario Golf: Super Rush : Tee off in the latest installment of the Mario Golf series, coming to Nintendo Switch this year. In the Mario Golf: Super Rush game, enjoy golfing with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters through a variety of lush, scenic courses. Mario Golf: Super Rush features several local* and online** multiplayer modes, including Speed Golf, which finds players teeing off at the same time and racing to the green. The game also features a Story Mode, starring your Mii character as they interact with Mushroom Kingdom characters, compete in golf challenges and earn experience points to power-up stats. You can even use motion controls by holding the Joy-Con controller as a golf club! The fairway opens for players on June 25. Pre-order today!

: Tee off in the latest installment of the series, coming to Nintendo Switch this year. In the game, enjoy golfing with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters through a variety of lush, scenic courses. features several local* and online** multiplayer modes, including Speed Golf, which finds players teeing off at the same time and racing to the green. The game also features a Story Mode, starring your Mii character as they interact with Mushroom Kingdom characters, compete in golf challenges and earn experience points to power-up stats. You can even use motion controls by holding the Joy-Con controller as a golf club! The fairway opens for players on June 25. Pre-order today! Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY ( working title ) : In this game that continues SQUARE-ENIX’s celebrated legacy of tactical RPGs, battles take place on terrain with different elevations. A character’s attack range is determined by their location and their equipped weapon, so it is imperative to survey the battlefield before acting. Additionally, the decisions made will affect how the story unfolds and which characters will join your cause. Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY (working title) launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2022. A free demo for the game will be available to download in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch … later today!

: In this game that continues SQUARE-ENIX’s celebrated legacy of tactical RPGs, battles take place on terrain with different elevations. A character’s attack range is determined by their location and their equipped weapon, so it is imperative to survey the battlefield before acting. Additionally, the decisions made will affect how the story unfolds and which characters will join your cause. Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY (working title) launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2022. A free demo for the game will be available to download in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch … later today! Star Wars: Hunters : Star Wars: Hunters ™ offers a thrilling take on the galaxy in this squad-based, online multiplayer game. Build a team from a cast of unique and all-new Star Wars ™ characters – from daring bounty hunters to heroes of the Rebellion and Imperial stormtroopers. Face off against other squads in arenas based on iconic Star Wars settings. Set between Star Wars ™ : Return of the Jedi and Star Wars ™ : The Force Awakens , the free-to-play Star Wars: Hunters launches in 2021.

: offers a thrilling take on the galaxy in this squad-based, online multiplayer game. Build a team from a cast of unique and all-new characters – from daring bounty hunters to heroes of the Rebellion and Imperial stormtroopers. Face off against other squads in arenas based on iconic settings. Set between and , the free-to-play launches in 2021. MONSTER HUNTER RISE : In the new Rampage story event featured in MONSTER HUNTER RISE , hunters team up to defeat an onslaught of monsters attacking Kamura Village. Players who want to be fully immersed in a MONSTER HUNTER experience can pick up the Nintendo Switch MONSTER HUNTER RISE Deluxe Edition system, which comes bundled with a digital download code for MONSTER HUNTER RISE and Deluxe Kit DLC. This bundle is available alongside the game on March 26. Also available is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller MONSTER HUNTER RISE Edition, which is adorned with striking art inspired by Magnamalo, the game’s flagship monster.

: In the new Rampage story event featured in , hunters team up to defeat an onslaught of monsters attacking Kamura Village. Players who want to be fully immersed in a experience can pick up the Nintendo Switch Deluxe Edition system, which comes bundled with a digital download code for and Deluxe Kit DLC. This bundle is available alongside the game on March 26. Also available is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Edition, which is adorned with striking art inspired by Magnamalo, the game’s flagship monster. Miitopia : Embark on a hilarious adventure with friends, family or anyone you choose, to bring down the face-stealing Dark Lord. In Miitopia , a customizable adventure for Nintendo Switch, create and customize Mii characters of anyone you’d like, and cast them in the fantasy adventure of a lifetime. With expanded customization in Miitopia , including Wigs and Makeup, you can make your Mii characters look more fabulous than ever in this game! Also, you can have a horse as an ally. When you become closer, it’ll lend a hand – er, hoof – in battle. Which Mii characters will you assign as allies … and who will become the evil Dark Lord? The lighthearted romp Miitopia launches for Nintendo Switch on May 21.

: Embark on a hilarious adventure with friends, family or anyone you choose, to bring down the face-stealing Dark Lord. In , a customizable adventure for Nintendo Switch, create and customize Mii characters of anyone you’d like, and cast them in the fantasy adventure of a lifetime. With expanded customization in , including Wigs and Makeup, you can make your Mii characters look more fabulous than ever in this game! Also, you can have a horse as an ally. When you become closer, it’ll lend a hand – er, hoof – in battle. Which Mii characters will you assign as allies … and who will become the evil Dark Lord? The lighthearted romp launches for Nintendo Switch on May 21. Knockout City : Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City ™ , where epic dodgeball battles settle the score in team-based multiplayer matches. Throw, catch, pass, dodge and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance – it ain’t dodgeball, it’s dodgeBRAWL! Knockout City launches for Nintendo Switch on May 21.

: Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City , where epic dodgeball battles settle the score in team-based multiplayer matches. Throw, catch, pass, dodge and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance – it ain’t dodgeball, it’s dodgeBRAWL! launches for Nintendo Switch on May 21. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout : Be the last Fall Guy standing! The hit party game finds up to 60 players** running, jumping and shoving their way to victory. Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem. Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where everyone on the losing team gets eliminated! Do you have what it takes to claim the crown? Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.

: Be the last Fall Guy standing! The hit party game finds up to 60 players** running, jumping and shoving their way to victory. Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem. Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where everyone on the losing team gets eliminated! Do you have what it takes to claim the crown? launches for Nintendo Switch this summer. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power : Based on the hit Cartoon Network show, play as one of many classic DC superheroines like Batgirl, Supergirl and Wonder Woman as teenagers who must overcome high school all while saving the city. Each of these super heroes has her own set of special abilities, like flight or gadgets, that can be used in battle. As your teenaged alter ego, explore Metropolis, show off your selfies from around the city on your in-game Superstapost account or rebuild a run-down part of the city. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power soars onto Nintendo Switch on June 4. Pre-order now in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or on Nintendo.com.

: Based on the hit Cartoon Network show, play as one of many classic DC superheroines like Batgirl, Supergirl and Wonder Woman as teenagers who must overcome high school all while saving the city. Each of these super heroes has her own set of special abilities, like flight or gadgets, that can be used in battle. As your teenaged alter ego, explore Metropolis, show off your selfies from around the city on your in-game Superstapost account or rebuild a run-down part of the city. soars onto Nintendo Switch on June 4. Pre-order now in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or on Nintendo.com. Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir / Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind : Two Nintendo deep cuts from Japan are coming to the U.S. for the first time, localized with English text and fully modernized for Nintendo Switch. Twists, turns and drama await at every corner in both suspense-filled games. Uncover the deadly truth in Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind , coming to Nintendo eShop individually – or together for a discount – on May 14. Pre-orders for the games begin today in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.

: Two Nintendo deep cuts from Japan are coming to the U.S. for the first time, localized with English text and fully modernized for Nintendo Switch. Twists, turns and drama await at every corner in both suspense-filled games. Uncover the deadly truth in and , coming to Nintendo eShop individually – or together for a discount – on May 14. Pre-orders for the games begin today in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Apex Legends : This free-to-play battle royale features a growing roster of powerful contenders named Legends, strategic combat, cross-platform play and more. To celebrate the game’s legendary launch, all players on Nintendo Switch will receive a new Legendary Pathfinder skin and 30 free levels for the Season 8: Mayhem Battle Pass. Plus, until for the first two weeks after launch, earn Double XP when you play on Nintendo Switch. Fight for fortune, fame and glory when Apex Legends launches for Nintendo Switch on March 9.

: This free-to-play battle royale features a growing roster of powerful contenders named Legends, strategic combat, cross-platform play and more. To celebrate the game’s legendary launch, all players on Nintendo Switch will receive a new Legendary Pathfinder skin and 30 free levels for the Season 8: Mayhem Battle Pass. Plus, until for the first two weeks after launch, earn Double XP when you play on Nintendo Switch. Fight for fortune, fame and glory when launches for Nintendo Switch on March 9. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition : Ready the Juice Cannons and prepare for battle in Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition – the wackiest shooter yet! Party with up to three friends and goof around in Giddy Park, or dive into some 8v8 multiplayer in Turf Takeover, vanquishing opponents, blasting gnome bombs, bouncing on pink ooze – it’s the most fun you’ll have since sliced bread. Prepare to battle solo or in online** multiplayer in a plant-on-zombie conflict that will take you to the outer edges of Neighborville and back again. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition launches for Nintendo Switch on March 19. Pre-order now in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or on Nintendo.com.

: Ready the Juice Cannons and prepare for battle in – the wackiest shooter yet! Party with up to three friends and goof around in Giddy Park, or dive into some 8v8 multiplayer in Turf Takeover, vanquishing opponents, blasting gnome bombs, bouncing on pink ooze – it’s the most fun you’ll have since sliced bread. Prepare to battle solo or in online** multiplayer in a plant-on-zombie conflict that will take you to the outer edges of Neighborville and back again. launches for Nintendo Switch on March 19. Pre-order now in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or on Nintendo.com. Legend of Mana : The beloved JRPG classic from SQUARE ENIX Legend of Mana is returning with fully remastered HD graphics, rearranged music and additional features. Experience the timeless story of Legend of Mana when it launches for Nintendo Switch on June 24.

: The beloved JRPG classic from SQUARE ENIX is returning with fully remastered HD graphics, rearranged music and additional features. Experience the timeless story of when it launches for Nintendo Switch on June 24. Outer Wilds : In the acclaimed and award-winning Outer Wilds , you are the newest member of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly changing solar system. Pilot a spaceship to visit planets packed with remnants of an extinct advanced civilization across locations that change with the passage of time. Explore and piece together the mystery before the end of the time loop when Outer Wilds launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.

: In the acclaimed and award-winning , you are the newest member of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly changing solar system. Pilot a spaceship to visit planets packed with remnants of an extinct advanced civilization across locations that change with the passage of time. Explore and piece together the mystery before the end of the time loop when launches for Nintendo Switch this summer. SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 : The latest entry in the SAMURAI WARRIORS series is heading to Nintendo Switch! With revamped character designs and a vibrant, illustrated art style, SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 dives into the Sengoku period and shines its spotlight on Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi. The game slashes its way onto Nintendo Switch this summer.

: The latest entry in the series is heading to Nintendo Switch! With revamped character designs and a vibrant, illustrated art style, dives into the Sengoku period and shines its spotlight on Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi. The game slashes its way onto Nintendo Switch this summer. World’s End Club : From the creators of the cult classic Danganronpa and Zero Escape series comes a fight for your life … literally! You and 11 others, known as the Go-Getters Club, set off on a captivating journey across Japan, and experience an adventure that blends side-scrolling action with a suspenseful narrative. As you make your way back home to Tokyo, you’ll alternate between working solo and teaming up with the group to overcome challenges and monsters that stand in your way. World’s End Club launches for Nintendo Switch on May 28.

: From the creators of the cult classic and series comes a fight for your life … literally! You and 11 others, known as the Go-Getters Club, set off on a captivating journey across Japan, and experience an adventure that blends side-scrolling action with a suspenseful narrative. As you make your way back home to Tokyo, you’ll alternate between working solo and teaming up with the group to overcome challenges and monsters that stand in your way. launches for Nintendo Switch on May 28. Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Super Mario Bros. 35 th Anniversary: Items inspired by the 35 th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. game are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons . Familiar items like the Super Mushroom and the “?” Block can be ordered in the game as furniture items, so you can place them wherever you want. You can even place multiple Warp Pipes on your island and easily travel between them. The new Super Mario Bros. themed items will be available starting on March 1 following the free update to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on Feb. 25.

+ 35 Anniversary: Items inspired by the 35 anniversary of the game are coming to . Familiar items like the Super Mushroom and the “?” Block can be ordered in the game as furniture items, so you can place them wherever you want. You can even place multiple Warp Pipes on your island and easily travel between them. The new themed items will be available starting on March 1 following the free update to the game on Feb. 25. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity : Expand your quest to save Hyrule with upcoming downloadable content, as two waves of DLC are coming to the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC. Newly added characters, stages and more are all on their way, with the first wave coming in June and the second hitting in November. Purchase this Expansion Pass starting today for $19.99 to get both waves of DLC as they are released. You’ll also get an additional in-game weapon and costume for Link as a purchase bonus starting on May 28!

: Expand your quest to save Hyrule with upcoming downloadable content, as two waves of DLC are coming to the Expansion Pass DLC. Newly added characters, stages and more are all on their way, with the first wave coming in June and the second hitting in November. Purchase this Expansion Pass starting today for $19.99 to get both waves of DLC as they are released. You’ll also get an additional in-game weapon and costume for Link as a purchase bonus starting on May 28! Ghosts ’n Goblins Resurrection : As the brave knight Arthur, you’ll unleash weapons, magic spells and skills to battle monsters across challenging stages within the Demon Realm. Local co-op play is available for the first time in the series. Help Arthur in his quest with one of three supporting characters: Barry for defense, Kerry for transportation or Archie for bridges. Ghosts ’n Goblins Resurrection launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 25. Pre-orders for the game are now available!

: As the brave knight Arthur, you’ll unleash weapons, magic spells and skills to battle monsters across challenging stages within the Demon Realm. Local co-op play is available for the first time in the series. Help Arthur in his quest with one of three supporting characters: Barry for defense, Kerry for transportation or Archie for bridges. launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 25. Pre-orders for the game are now available! Capcom Arcade Stadium : Dozens of Capcom’s most beloved arcade classics are coming to Nintendo Switch as part of Capcom Arcade Stadium . Rewind gameplay, adjust game speed or difficulty, and select from a variety of display options to relive that sweet arcade goodness. Get 1943 – The Battle of Midway for free, then purchase game packs or the standalone Ghosts ‘n Goblins add-on to build your collection. Prior to the Feb. 25 release of Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection , the original Ghosts ‘n Goblins add-on will be available for free in Capcom Arcade Stadium . After that release, the Ghosts ‘n Goblins add-on will be available for individual purchase or as part of the Capcom Arcade Stadium all-in pack. Scratch that nostalgic itch when Capcom Arcade Stadium launches – with local co-op – for Nintendo Switch … later today!

: Dozens of Capcom’s most beloved arcade classics are coming to Nintendo Switch as part of . Rewind gameplay, adjust game speed or difficulty, and select from a variety of display options to relive that sweet arcade goodness. Get for free, then purchase game packs or the standalone add-on to build your collection. Prior to the Feb. 25 release of , the add-on will be available for free in . After that release, the add-on will be available for individual purchase or as part of the all-in pack. Scratch that nostalgic itch when launches – with local co-op – for Nintendo Switch … later today! No More Heroes 3 : As the crass, Beam Katana-wielding assassin Travis Touchdown, you’ll fight your way to the top of the Superhero Ranking tournament to save the world. But wait … you’ll also battle aliens?! With a new and improved Death Glove, you’ll have access to a variety of deadly skills that can be customized and upgraded before each match. No More Heroes 3 lands on Nintendo Switch on Aug. 27.

: As the crass, Beam Katana-wielding assassin Travis Touchdown, you’ll fight your way to the top of the Superhero Ranking tournament to save the world. But wait … you’ll also battle aliens?! With a new and improved Death Glove, you’ll have access to a variety of deadly skills that can be customized and upgraded before each match. lands on Nintendo Switch on Aug. 27. Neon White : Neon White is a lightning-fast first-person action game about exterminating demons in Heaven. You are White, an assassin hand-picked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though … did you know them in a past life? Neon White , which was developed by the creator of Donut County , launches for Nintendo Switch this winter.

: is a lightning-fast first-person action game about exterminating demons in Heaven. You are White, an assassin hand-picked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though … did you know them in a past life? , which was developed by the creator of , launches for Nintendo Switch this winter. BRAVELY DEFAULT II : Save the Crystals and the continent of Excillant with the help of four new Heroes of Light! Before purchasing the BRAVELY DEFAULT II game when it launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 26, check out a new trailer for the game later today at https://youtu.be/Hv2Zvj49Y2g. You can also try out a new free demo for BRAVELY DEFAULT II, available now in Nintendo eShop.

: Save the Crystals and the continent of Excillant with the help of four new Heroes of Light! Before purchasing the game when it launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 26, check out a new trailer for the game later today at https://youtu.be/Hv2Zvj49Y2g. You can also try out a new free demo for available now in Nintendo eShop. Tales from the Borderlands : Return to the unforgiving world of Pandora in Tales from the Borderlands . The Nintendo Switch version of the game includes all five episodes, filled with classic Borderlands characters and humor. Gangsters, bandit lords and Vault Hunters are just a handful of the obstacles you’ll encounter in this choice-driven, narrative adventure. Embark on a wild ride when Tales from the Borderlands launches on Nintendo Switch on March 24.

: Return to the unforgiving world of Pandora in . The Nintendo Switch version of the game includes all five episodes, filled with classic characters and humor. Gangsters, bandit lords and Vault Hunters are just a handful of the obstacles you’ll encounter in this choice-driven, narrative adventure. Embark on a wild ride when launches on Nintendo Switch on March 24. Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse : BRAIIIIINS! In this return of the action game from Aspyr, you’ll build your zombie horde and take revenge on the city by turning humans into your undead allies. Bask in the nostalgic charm of the game’s aesthetics, replenish your bodily arsenal of sputum head, gut grenades and more during your grisly mission. Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse eats its way onto Nintendo Switch on March 16. Pre-order now in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or on Nintendo.com.

: BRAIIIIINS! In this return of the action game from Aspyr, you’ll build your zombie horde and take revenge on the city by turning humans into your undead allies. Bask in the nostalgic charm of the game’s aesthetics, replenish your bodily arsenal of sputum head, gut grenades and more during your grisly mission. eats its way onto Nintendo Switch on March 16. Pre-order now in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or on Nintendo.com. Hades : The winner of numerous Game of the Year awards, Hades is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch! This physical version comes with some fun extras, including a PC download code for the Hades Original Soundtrack and a 32-page, full-color character compendium, featuring portraits of the game’s vibrant cast of gods, ghosts and monsters. And let’s not forget the game itself, offering dozens of hours of exhilarating action paired with a compelling story. The physical version of Hades launches on March 19.

: The winner of numerous Game of the Year awards, is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch! This physical version comes with some fun extras, including a PC download code for the Original Soundtrack and a 32-page, full-color character compendium, featuring portraits of the game’s vibrant cast of gods, ghosts and monsters. And let’s not forget the game itself, offering dozens of hours of exhilarating action paired with a compelling story. The physical version of launches on March 19. NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection : Three action-packed entries in the acclaimed NINJA GAIDEN series are coming to Nintendo Switch in NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection . Wield an arsenal of killer weapons as legendary ninja Ryu Hayabusa, each weapon offering a playstyle with a different set of lethal skills, along with ruthless ninjutsu to swiftly take down enemies. The NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection comes to Nintendo Switch on June 10.

: Three action-packed entries in the acclaimed series are coming to Nintendo Switch in . Wield an arsenal of killer weapons as legendary ninja Ryu Hayabusa, each weapon offering a playstyle with a different set of lethal skills, along with ruthless ninjutsu to swiftly take down enemies. The comes to Nintendo Switch on June 10. SaGa Frontier Remastered: Eight protagonists, eight captivating journeys. In this remastered version of the classic RPG SaGa Frontier, travel through a stunning sci-fi world with any of the protagonists, each with their own goals and stories. With a new playable character, scintillating battles and new events, SaGa Frontier Remastered is an adventure not to be missed. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on April 15.

