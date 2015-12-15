Smartphones Critical to the Daily Lives of People Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired, Finds Strategy Analytics

Smartphones Revolutionize Digital Inclusion for the Sight Loss Community

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics – Smartphone technology has become an unexpectedly vital piece of technology for the sight loss community to not only maintain independence at home and in the world at large, but also to keep up with their sighted peers in the workplace. Incorporating haptics and braille in mainstream tablets and smartphones, advancements in battery life and connectivity, and advances in AI, will only serve to make the visual world more accessible for people with sight loss.





Research conducted by Strategy Analytics explores the needs of people who are blind or visually impaired and their relationship with technology A new series of reports from the User Experience Strategies service at Strategy Analytics, identifies key design implications with respect to user needs, technology use and pain-points for the sight loss community when using smartphones, traveling or using smart home technologies and appliances.

Commented Lisa Cooper, report author and Director, UX Innovation Practice, “Digital Inclusion in the design of smartphones and accessible apps and services have revolutionized how the sight loss community can live and work independently. Now people with sight loss can better access the same services as their peers and can also access services specifically geared towards them. By far the most essential feature in the smartphone is the camera. Used in many different use cases such as magnifying features and navigation, it is also used together with other accessible apps and services, such as AIRA, Seeing AI and Be My Eyes.”

Continued Cooper, “Apple in particular has provided highly accessible devices in the palm of their hands. Consistency between its ecosystem of devices means that any one of its devices (e.g. iPhone, iPad or Mac) can be used in the same way. Accessibility is built-in.”

Commented Kevin Nolan, VP, UX Innovation Practice, “But to contribute to society, attain independence and gain employment, individuals with sight loss must be able to access technology; paradoxically these gadgets are often out of their reach financially despite their great need for them. OEMs should do more to help those with such a need to access their own independence more freely.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

#SA_UX

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Service Name: User Experience Strategies

Service Name: In-Vehicle UX

Service Name: UX Innovation Practice

Contacts

European Contact: Diane O’Neill, +44 (0)1908 423 669, doneill@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Lisa Cooper, +1 617 614 0711, lcooper@strategyanalytics.com