Sequitur Labs Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Advance IoT Device and Data Security Customer Time-to-Market

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sequitur Labs, the leader in IoT security for connected devices, today announced it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to make Sequitur’s EmSPARK™ Security Suite available for technical and business collaboration between ST and third-party companies.

As a member of ST’s network, Sequitur can ensure that ST-powered smart edge devices – and their valuable, sensitive data assets – are fully protected. Sequitur’s EmSPARK Security Suite offers a robust security framework protecting embedded firmware, keys, and security-critical assets for many of ST’s customers and thousands of partners building products, solutions, and ecosystems in fields like smart mobility, efficient power and energy management, IoT, and 5G.

“In a rapidly changing industry where new technologies are developed and commercialized seemingly in the blink of an eye, time-to-market is critical,” said Philip Attfield, Co-founder and CEO, Sequitur Labs. “By joining ST’s Partner Program, we can help its network of developers rapidly achieve the required level of security for their connected devices, help design, build, and sustain smarter and more secure products, and ensure their own valuable IP remains their own.”

“The ST Partner Program is a high-value offering that has exceeded the expectations of our Customers and Partners helping customers’ design teams access strong supplemental skills, tools, and resources that meet design time-to-market challenges across the full ecosystem of products and services while easily integrating ST devices in their projects,” said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. “By selecting, qualifying, and certifying ST Authorized Partners, customers know that the partners they engage have the expertise to accelerate their design and development activities and ensure they ship the most robust and efficient products and services to market.”

EmSPARK Security Suite enables advanced security functions on the device itself, not through a network connection, and through the device’s entire lifecycle. Developers can easily build applications using Sequitur’s robust EmSPARK APIs and SDK without having to become experts in cryptography and complex hardware security technologies. It enables silicon hardware security features, secure device provisioning, and API access to essential trust services such as secure storage, firmware updates, and payload verification.

Sequitur Labs’ EmSPARK Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is critical, such as industrial control, building automation, the smart home, machine vision, automotive communication, and medical devices. IoT hardware manufacturers use EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security by addressing all the technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program’s certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners.

Sequitur Labs is developing seminal technologies to improve trust in a connected world, reducing the cost and complexity to build secure embedded and IoT devices. Sequitur’s products span a range of disciplines required for trusted computing, from boot through the full device lifecycle. Sequitur’s security solutions provide real business value to device makers, such as reducing BoM costs, protecting revenue by thwarting IP theft, improving product reliability and reducing liability, and improving device lifecycle management processes. To learn more about Sequitur Labs’ security platform, visit us at www.sequiturlabs.com or send an email.

