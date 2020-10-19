Semtech and TagoIO Collaborate to Develop New Cloud-based Tracking Solution

New functionality builds on the LoRa Edge™ platform to simplify the development of innovative geolocation and asset management applications

CAMARILLO, Calif. & RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that TagoIO, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud platforms, has utilized Semtech’s LoRa Cloud™ geolocation services in combination with LoRa Edge™ platform to create an innovative, low-power asset management solution using TagoIO’s own IoT platform. The integrated functionality of these two IoT Clouds builds on LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol to deliver long-range connectivity and low operating power, simplifying the development of innovative low-power asset management applications.





“By collaborating with Semtech, TagoIO aims to provide customers and developers with the means to create new, flexible and easy-to-use LoRa Edge-based asset trackers for an out-of-the-box, accelerated development experience,” said Fabio Rosa, CEO of TagoIO. “The LoRa Edge asset management platform is not just another chip, it is a complete ecosystem. Integrating TagoIO’s Cloud platform with network servers and Semtech’s LoRa Cloud geolocation services was a comprehensive and concerted effort into the chip’s resources, resulting in a best-in-class, low-power solution for tracking.”

TagoIO’s Cloud dashboards, analytics and interface capabilities provide valuable elements for developers to simply test new LoRa Edge-based tracking solutions and expand the flexibility of asset management applications. Customers can now build their own affordable applications based on the new asset tracker to monitor the location of assets in nearly any vertical, including agriculture, logistics, security, services, or smart cities. Leveraging LoRa devices’ proven connectivity advantages enables solutions to deploy quickly, scale based on need, and deliver a quick return on investment (ROI).

“Combining LoRa Edge solutions, LoRa Cloud services and Cloud-based Asset management services, such as TagoIO’s leading platform, creates a unique system architecture bringing compelling advantages for location accuracy, management efficiency, and low power consumption,” said Sree Durbha, Director of Product Management in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The new tracking solution allows developers as well as enterprises to quickly create proven geolocation applications and bring them to market, and the integrated TagoIO Cloud platform provides increased accessibility in data management to drive down costs.”

To learn more about the product, please visit TagoIO.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About TagoIO

TagoIO offers an end-to-end cloud platform that transforms the way businesses create value from connected products and user interactions. TagoIO requires minimum effort to setup and operate. Under the PaaS model, TagoIO provides all the functionalities to perform: device management, data storage, real-time data visualization, user management, custom analytics, and notifications. To accelerate the time-to-market, TagoIO includes white-label options to enable a higher level of customization. The expertly-designed User Interface allows non-technical personnel to prepare and sell solutions quickly and easily. From its headquarters in Raleigh, NC, U.S., TagoIO supports local and international businesses to build the best solution possible. For more information, visit www.tago.io.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “to create,” “expected to,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRa Edge and LoRa Cloud are trademarks or service marks, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

