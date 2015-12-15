Semtech and Digital Matter Announce New Battery-Powered Indoor/Outdoor Asset Tracker Using LoRa Edge™

New asset tracking device utilizes Semtech’s LoRa Edge™ asset management platform to significantly reduce power consumption for indoor/outdoor asset management

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced Digital Matter, a leading supplier of GPS and Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and device management software, has utilized Semtech’s LoRa Edge™ asset management platform to develop the Yabby Edge, an innovative battery-powered tracking device for indoor/outdoor asset management. The LoRa Edge (LR1110) platform significantly reduces the cost and complexity of IoT asset management in key applications such as pallet and warehouse equipment tracking, inventory and shipment management, trolley, cart and container tracking, medical equipment management, and more.





“Battery life, device size and cost are the three biggest factors we see when deploying asset management solutions, particularly for low cost assets such as pallets,” said Ken Everett, CEO and Founder, Digital Matter. “By utilizing Semtech’s latest multi-technology geolocation solution, the Yabby Edge ticks all three boxes with low power consumption and incredible battery life, even at more aggressive tracking parameters, compact, concealable and ultra-rugged housing, and manufactured at a price point that enables large-scale deployments.”

The Yabby Edge features advanced Cloud-based location calculations, significantly reducing power consumption and extending battery life for up to 12 years. Location data can be easily forwarded to any customer platform or system for simple integration and device settings can be configured to fit any tracking application.

“Semtech’s LoRa Edge platform, with its multi-technology hardware, its LoRa Basics™ Modem-E native modem software operating on the LoRaWAN® protocol, and its LoRa Cloud™ geolocation and device and application services, simplify and accelerate the development of IoT solutions,” said Sree Durbha, Director of Product Management in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Digital Matter’s new solution will help customers deploy ultra-low power and cost effective solutions in a variety of industry verticals and should dramatically increase the rate of adoption of LoRa® in the IoT ecosystem.”

The Yabby Edge will be available in 868MHz and 902-928MHz frequencies of the LoRaWAN protocol in April 2021. For technical specifications, please visit www.digitalmatter.com/Yabby-Edge.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter develops incredible GPS and IoT devices for businesses that require reliable and agile asset tracking solutions. With over 20 years of telematics experience, we are celebrated for our quality, performance and turnkey solutions. Engineered to outperform, Digital Matter offers an extensive range of Cellular, LoRaWAN®, Sigfox, and Bluetooth® asset tracking hardware in addition to custom hardware and firmware services. For more information visit www.digitalmatter.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit https://www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRa Edge, LoRa Basics and LoRa Cloud are trademarks or service marks, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

Contacts

Ronda Grech



Semtech Corporation



(805) 250-1263



rgrech@semtech.com