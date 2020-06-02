Score Media and Gaming Inc. Comments on Recent Market Activity

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the request of the Investment Industry Regulator of Canada (“IIROC”), Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (the “Company”), confirms that it is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Natively built for iOS and Android devices, theScore Bet is deeply integrated with theScore’s media app and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

