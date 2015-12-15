Scale Computing Announces HC3 Video Surveillance and Security Solutions

Scale Computing HC3 is Customer Verified on Milestone, Digital Watchdog, Blue Iris, and others

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, is introducing a video surveillance and security solution optimized to consolidate video storage, video management and analytics workloads. Scale Computing HC3 is an IT infrastructure platform with the performance, ease of use and resilience required to support surveillance, security and IoT requirements.

Building server and storage infrastructure to support critical video surveillance needs is easy with Scale Computing HC3 Software and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Appliances. HC3 automatically handles hardware failures, making the system easy to manage from day one and easy to “scale out” to expand resources when they are needed without adding additional “islands” to manage in the process. This is a great improvement from legacy video where systems adding additional legacy server based VMS / NVR monolithic systems was expensive and time consuming.

Recent protests in Minneapolis impacted three Jerry’s Foods locations and like many businesses in the region, Jerry’s Foods experienced property damage and stolen goods. As the situation unfolded, the IT team at Jerry’s Foods wanted access to each store’s video surveillance system, but needed to move quickly. Rapid, trouble-free implementation and deployment allowed the local IT team to move the small and lightweight Scale Computing HE150 servers from one location to another in less than an hour.

“Of our affected stores, one video surveillance system was running on Scale Computing and Digital Watchdog, the other was running on Digital Watchdog without Scale Computing,” Miller said. “We were impressed when we were able to quickly and easily move servers from one location to another, but our operations team was thrilled that we were up and running and watching video from a safe location within an hour. We’re constantly blown away by the simplicity and functionality of Scale Computing HC3, especially in a moment of uncertainty. It’s safe to say, I’m sleeping better at night.”

HC3 is delivered as a family of modular building block appliances with the intelligent infrastructure software included and pre-loaded. Additional HC3 nodes can be added to expand the overall HC3 cluster pool of storage and/or compute resources as needed without adding anything new to manage, so IT and security leaders can buy the resources as needed. HC3 nodes are available with a variety of resources and capabilities from high capacity magnetic storage, low latency NVMe and flash storage, a wide range of processor and RAM configurations as well as GPU.

One of the UK’s premier suppliers of plastic packaging, M&H deployed hyperconverged infrastructure and edge computing on its video surveillance system to keep premises secure and optimise scalability. “We are super satisfied with how our Blue Iris Video Management Software runs on Scale Computing’s HC3 solution. It is secure, efficient, and fast enough to handle all of our video surveillance and we have not had any issues with it. It has truly ticked all the boxes, because of this we now have the majority of our IT equipment running on Scale Computing,” said Rob Mellor, Director of IT at M&H Plastics.

VMS Software Solutions

VMS software for Windows or Linux can be installed inside a HC3 virtual machine.

Popular VMS software tested on HC3 includes MIlestone XProtect VMS, Genetec Security Center / Omnicast, Digital Watchdog DW Spectrum, Blue Iris, Pelco VideoXPert and many others.

Scale Computing HC3 is Milestone Verified and listed in the Milestone Marketplace.

“HC3 software is intelligent infrastructure software that runs applications reliably. As a video surveillance and security solution we offer a flexible, reliable, and secure IT platform capable of being deployed quickly, managed both locally and remotely, and has self-healing technology that reduces the overall amount of time spent on IT support and maintenance,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing.

The Scale Computing Video Surveillance and Security solution is available today. For more information please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/video-and-surveillance-infrastructure-solutions.

