Rockley Photonics Accelerates Plan to Revolutionize Consumer Health and Wellness Monitoring by Going Public via SC Health Corp.

Rockley’s unique sensing platform enables continuous health and wellness monitoring of multiple biomarkers, paving the way for the next generation of consumer wearables and medical devices

Transaction will advance the commercial launch of Rockley’s transformational monitoring sensors and the development of commercial opportunities in personal health, medtech and beyond

Transaction values Rockley at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.2 billion

Transaction includes a fully committed $150 million PIPE, with participation from top-tier institutional investors including Senvest Management LLC and UBS O’Connor and participation from Medtronic

Founder Dr. Andrew Rickman, a pioneer in silicon photonics, will remain as CEO and Chairman

OXFORD, United Kingdom & PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockley Photonics, Ltd. (“the Company” or “Rockley”), a leading global supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with SC Health Corp. (“SC Health”) (NYSE: SCPE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction will result in Rockley becoming a publicly traded company on the NYSE under the symbol RKLY and values the Company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

Transforming healthcare through revolutionary “clinic-on-the-wrist” monitoring technology

The transaction will accelerate the commercial launch of Rockley’s unique sensing platform, which is positioned to revolutionize consumer health and wellness by enabling continuous, non-invasive monitoring of multi-modal biomarkers such as lactate, glucose, hydration, blood pressure, and core body temperature.

Built on its highly disruptive silicon photonics platform, Rockley’s “clinic-on-the-wrist” technology is significantly more accurate than LED sensors commonly used today in wearables such as smart watches and fitness bands and allows for continuous monitoring of key vitals in a way that was previously possible only with clinical machines. By bringing laboratory precision diagnostics to wearables, Rockley will enable consumers to detect diseases earlier, better manage nutrition, and focus on preventive healthcare so they can live better and healthier lives.

Rockley is working closely and deeply with some of the world’s largest consumer electronics and wearables companies to provide them with a full-stack solution, including co-packaged hardware devices, biosensing algorithms, firmware, and data analytics to enable these customers to provide meaningful and actionable insights to their users.

Beyond consumer electronics, Rockley is partnering with clinicians and MedTech companies to expand the application of its revolutionary monitoring platform to medical devices to improve disease detection and prevention.

Rockley’s platform supports cost-effective, high-volume manufacturing. Its manufacturing ecosystem, with capacity reserved, and proprietary process flows will enable rapid scale-up for volume production of its highly integrated optical/electronic devices.

Rockley has also applied its integrated photonics technology to deliver best-in-class chipsets for high-speed data communications and machine vision applications, including LiDAR. Its technology is protected by over 120 patents and the Company has raised $390 million in funding from over seven years of product development from non-recurring engineering, investors, government grants, subsidies and a range of world-class health-tech and technology VCs, strategic investors, and financial institutions.

Management Comments

Dr. Andrew Rickman, Rockley’s founder and CEO, commented, “Our partnership with SC Health positions us to accelerate our time-to-market for our compelling health and wellness solutions. Our proven sensor technology, world-class partners and a relentless focus on execution will enable Rockley to deliver life-changing benefits to an enormous number of people. We believe that bringing laboratory diagnostics to the wrist will transform patient monitoring, healthcare delivery, and overall consumer health and wellbeing.”

A.J. Coloma, CEO of SC Health, commented, “We could not be more excited to be working with the pioneer of silicon photonics, Dr. Andrew Rickman. We are healthcare investors, and we very quickly understood the transformational nature of Rockley’s technology and the way it will revolutionize consumers’ ability to track, monitor and better understand their day-to-day health and wellness. Based on Rockley’s large addressable market, world-class team, and the myriad applications that their silicon photonics platform enables, we view Rockley as one of the most compelling opportunities in the entire healthcare space.”

Transaction Overview

The transaction is expected to deliver up to $323 million of gross proceeds to the combined company, including the contribution of up to $173 million of cash held in SC Health’s trust account. The combination is further supported by a $150 million PIPE at $10.00 per share, with participation from top-tier institutional investors including Senvest Management LLC and UBS O’Connor and participation from Medtronic. Proceeds of the transaction will support the Company’s continued growth through ongoing product development in close collaboration with its initial customers.

Existing Rockley shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company, demonstrating their conviction of Rockley’s continued growth trajectory.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by SC Health’s board of directors and the independent directors of Rockley’s board of directors, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to approval by SC Health’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions, including any applicable regulatory approvals.

Advisors

Cowen and Company LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Rockley and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP is serving as legal counsel. BofA Securities is serving as exclusive financial advisor to SC Health and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal counsel. BofA Securities and Cowen and Company LLC served as placement agents on the PIPE. Blueshirt Capital Markets also is serving as investor relations advisor to Rockley.

Investor Conference Call

Management of Rockley and SCH will host a recorded investor conference call on March 19, 2021 to discuss the proposed transaction and review an investor presentation. An audio webcast of the call will be available on www.netroadshow.com/nrs/home/#!/?show=212b7316.

About SC Health

SC Health is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. SC Health is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). SC Health intends to acquire a target with operations or prospects in the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific region, which may be a platform in the Asia Pacific region or a global platform with a meaningful Asia Pacific growth thesis. To learn more about SC Health, visit www.schealthcorp.com.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley is a leading integrated photonics chipset developer and module supplier for high-volume sensor and communication products. Formed in 2013, Rockley is led by Dr. Andrew Rickman, the founder of the first commercial silicon photonics company, Bookham Technology.

Rockley has positioned itself for hyper scale manufacture with a uniquely capable platform that can address multiple huge and emerging markets, including health monitoring in consumer devices, data communications and machine vision.

Rockley has partnered with multiple Tier-1 customers across the markets it serves to deliver the complex optical systems required for transformational product realization. To learn more about Rockley, visit www.rockleyphotonics.com.

