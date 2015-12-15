Razer Establishes USD $50 Million ‘Razer Green Fund’ to Support Sustainability Startups

The fund’s first investment goes to BAMBOOLOO, one of the world’s first sustainable bamboo toilet paper brands.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bambooloo–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced the launch of its new USD $50 million Razer Green Fund and a seed investment into The Nurturing Co. Pte. Ltd. (“The Nurturing Co”), an award-winning sustainable products startup. The organization is most notable for creating BAMBOOLOO, one of the world’s first single-use plastic-free, bamboo toilet paper and home care brands.





In March 2021, Razer outlined a 10-year sustainability roadmap as part of its #GoGreenWithRazer initiative, which detailed four key verticals of Razer’s commitment to preserve nature and protect the environment, including using 100% Renewable Energy by 2025 and achieving 100% Carbon Neutrality by 2030. Within this 10-year plan, Razer also announced multiple initiatives under the Green Community vertical, to educate and rally gamers worldwide to contribute to green causes. This includes the hugely successful Sneki Snek Campaign in partnership with Conservation International to protect 1 million trees, and the limited-edition Kanagawa Wave Apparel Collection made from recovered marine plastics.

Supporting sustainability startups through the Razer Green Fund

In celebration of Earth Day, and in line with Razer’s 10-year sustainability roadmap, Razer has set aside a USD $50 million war chest to support and invest in environmental and sustainability startups. The Razer Green Fund will be managed by zVentures, Razer’s corporate ventures arm, and will be an integral part of Razer’s strategic investment activities.

Falling under the Green Investments vertical, the Razer Green Fund will seek to foster a green mindset amongst Razer’s community of youth, millennials, and Gen Z via selective strategic investments. These investments aim to accelerate sustainability companies, with a focus on renewable energy, carbon and plastic management. Through the Razer Green Fund, startups can confidently deliver innovative technology that would help shape the world for future generations.

“Since the announcement of our 10-year sustainability roadmap, Razer has been inundated with requests on how startups can accelerate their own green initiatives,” said Patricia Liu, Chief of Staff at Razer. “The Razer Green Fund was set up to empower start-ups with positive intentions to further their ambitions.”

Razer partners with BAMBOOLOO

To kick off its new Green Fund initiative, Razer has completed a seed investment into The Nurturing Co. through zVentures. The partnership will enable BAMBOOLOO (The Nurturing Co.’s sustainable toilet paper brand) to implement and supply bamboo toilet paper in some of Razer’s global offices, including the new, soon to open Southeast Asian Headquarters and Malaysia office, as part of Razer’s Green Organization plan to ensure that all of Razer’s office operations will be 100% carbon neutral.

Bamboo pulp has proven to be the sustainable choice for toilet papers. In addition to its growth speed, bamboo pulp requires 90% less water and 70% less carbon to produce as compared to wood pulp. By shifting to bamboo toilet paper, a family of four can save over 30,000 liters of water in a year. BAMBOOLOO helps consumers switch out of wood pulp paper products by offering bamboo-based toilet papers and other home care products.

“BAMBOOLOO truly embodies our mission to preserve the earth for future generations,” said Liu. “We are confident that this investment will set a strong precedence for budding conservation startups to follow.”

“The Nurturing Co. is excited to welcome Razer as a strategic investor. The immediate matching of possibilities and a desire to help make a positive impact around the world is encouraging and we are excited to have Razer onboarded,” said David Ward, CEO and Founder at The Nurturing Co. “Together with Razer, The Nurturing Co. will bring our BAMBOOLOO range of sustainable, less impacting products to an even wider number of consumers across the world.”

Razer will continue working together with The Nurturing Co. to leverage Razer’s ecosystem and scale up their businesses. Razer will also continue investing in other promising sustainability startups with a focus on renewable energy, carbon, plastic management, and sustainable forestry. Interested parties can reach out via https://www.zvntrs.com/#contact.

For more information on zVentures, please visit https://www.zvntrs.com.

For more information on BAMBOOLOO, please visit http://www.lovebambooloo.com.

For more information on Razer’s #GoGreenWithRazer initiative, please visit https://www.razer.com/go-green.

