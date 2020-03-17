Razberi Technologies Extends Its Intelligent Video Surveillance Platform

New enterprise video appliances for recording, management, and analytics applications

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analyticservers–Razberi™ Technologies is announcing significant advances to its video surveillance platform, with a new lineup of enterprise video servers. The Company will provide an overview of the new products via webinars from March 18 to March 20, 2020. To register, click here.

Razberi will demonstrate an extensive new lineup of Razberi Core™ data center appliances. The lineup includes a new series of high performance, cyber-secure, redundant servers that are purpose-built for enterprise video workloads. The new servers use the latest technology from Intel and Nvidia to provide the processing power needed to support the growing demand for megapixel analytics.

“By expanding our video server lineup, Razberi now offers flexible video recording options for the edge, the core, outdoors and everywhere in-between,” said Tom Galvin, Razberi’s founder and Chief Product Officer. “All of these products are integrated with our CameraDefense™ and Monitor™ software solutions to provide best practice cybersecurity protection with a managed platform that reduces truck rolls and operating costs.”

With the new family of servers and software, Razberi has built a completely open, secure and managed platform that works with world-class VMS, analytics, and network camera products.

Customer Impact

According to Chad Nelson, Director of Security, Facilities and Cargo Compliance at Tropical Shipping, “We are excited about the opportunity to use Razberi for a broader set of server applications. The combination of core, edge and outdoor solutions gives us the flexibility to optimize our video surveillance architecture to save money and improve our system reliability.”

About Razberi Technologies

Razberi Technologies makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and IoT systems. Razberi’s open video surveillance platform includes intelligent appliances combined with automated cybersecurity and health monitoring software. In combination with a wide range of top third party video management software (VMS) applications and IP cameras, enterprises can flexibly deploy a best-of-breed solution that reduces their total cost of ownership and reduces the likelihood of a costly cyber breach. Razberi is headquartered in Dallas. For more information, visit razberi.net For news and viewpoints, visit Razberi Pulse and follow #simplesecurevideo on Twitter and LinkedIn.

