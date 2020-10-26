Quanergy Appoints Brad Sherrard to Chief Revenue Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dlidarintegrationwithgentec–Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart perception solutions, appoints Brad Sherrard as their new Chief Revenue Officer.





Sherrard has a proven record of increasing sales and driving top-line revenue growth from start-up to over $100M annually. At Quanergy, he will lead the global sales functions and drive the growth of Quanergy’s new product portfolio. Sherrard joins the company at a time of rapid innovation and expansion; Quanergy recently introduced several industry-leading technologies to the market, including:

M1 Series high accuracy LiDAR sensors for industrial measurement applications,

MQ-8 Series LiDAR sensors with Automated Handover ID™ technology for continuous tracking and up to 15,000m 2 coverage with a single sensor, and

coverage with a single sensor, and S3-2 Series CMOS solid-state LiDAR sensors with 98%+ accuracy for people counting applications.

Sherrard earned an MBA from Pepperdine University and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of California-Irvine. His career of over 25 years has been focused on driving global sales growth for organizations within IoT, sensors and microelectronics, and industrial markets.

Sherrard most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of IoT Solutions at Sensera Inc., where he increased revenue and market share, built high-yield customer relationships, and expanded the global reach of a brand new business unit of end-to-end IoT solutions. Prior, Brad was the Senior Vice President Sales at U-Blox America a $400M+ fabless manufacturer of positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for consumer, industrial, automotive and IoT markets.

“We are excited for Brad to bring his sales leadership to the Quanergy team,” said Kevin Kennedy, CEO of Quanergy, “His extensive experience in IoT and track record of driving revenue growth will position Quanergy for continued success.”

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers a high-performance AI-powered LiDAR platform designed to accelerate the automation of key business processes to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety of our 3D world. By providing actionable insights to organizations across major industries including, mapping, security, smart cities and smart spaces, industrial automation and transportation, Quanergy is enabling its partners and their end-users to deploy innovative solutions to drive their business growth and ultimately, improve the quality of life for people around the world. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

