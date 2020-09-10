Quality-Driven Channel Strategy Accelerates SentinelOne Enterprise Success Throughout EMEA

Net New ARR Doubles, Average Deal Value Grows 80%, Three New Distributors Further Enhance Go-To-Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company, is experiencing significant revenue growth generated by, and passed through, its EMEA partner channels. Net new business grew 105% in the latest financial year, driven by a concerted focus on penetrating enterprise accounts with the industry first AI-powered XDR, Singularity, that has seen average deal values increase by 80% during the period. News of the impressive annual returns closely follows the Q1/Q2 2020 appointments of new distributors in Germany and Switzerland (Infinigate), Eastern Europe (Clico) and Africa (Networks Unlimited), and major headcount investments that bolster the sales and technical SentinelOne EMEA team.

“The recent expansion of our EMEA distribution landscape, and doubling the number of employees across the region from this time one year ago are clear signs of our hypergrowth in all industry segments,” said Daniel Kollberg, VP of EMEA, SentinelOne. “Our channel community is excited about the opportunities presented by SentinelOne technology, originating almost two-thirds of all net new business. We are seeing the fruits of a long-term campaign of selecting partners carefully and supporting them intensively. With household brands and major corporations being added to the end customer roster every week, our edge-to-edge Singularity platform is fast-becoming the top choice for enterprise customers worldwide, and we are focused on supporting our channel partners to capitalize on SentinelOne’s clear competitive advantages.”

SentinelOne has doubled its EMEA headcount in the last 12 months, including in key executive positions with the appointments of Daniel Kollberg (VP), Roland Stritt (Senior Director, Channel) and Paolo Ardemagni (Sales Director, Central/Southern Europe) since the start of 2020. And while business levels have increased significantly across the region, SentinelOne has added only a modest 20% to the size of its reseller base – reflecting the mutual ROI of long-term partner engagement and commitment to the SentinelOne solution set. Revenue and customer growth has been particularly strong in established markets like Germany and the UK. The recent addition of Infinigate, Clico, and Networks Unlimited as distribution partners presents valuable opportunities to rapidly further increase EMEA market share.

