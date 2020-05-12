Puloli Private IoT Networks Compatible with Qualcomm IoT Modem

– Qualcomm® 9205 LTE Modem Support for Upper 700 MHz A Block Enables New Generation of Endpoints for Critical Infrastructure Industries (CII) –

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—Puloli Inc., a leading provider of private IoT solutions for utilities and Smart Cities, today announced they will offer a new capability to utilities. This includes providing immediate access to the leading IoT platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. over the Puloli private IoT network using the Upper 700 MHz A Block band.

Private IoT networks based on 5G/LTE IoT standards are rapidly gaining momentum as they offer secure, reliable, scalable, and cost-effective IoT solutions. Specifically, purpose-built private 5G/LTE IoT networks over dedicated licensed spectrum have strategic, economic, and security benefits that are driving adoption especially within CII like electric, water and gas utilities. To that end, Puloli has pioneered a private NB-IoT Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model to offer 5G/LTE networks optimized to meet its customers’ evolving needs.

“Puloli is excited to add endpoints and devices based on Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem to our Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) private IoT solutions,” said Kethees Ketheesan, CEO of Puloli. “The Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem already supports many global frequency bands. The addition of Upper 700 MHz A Block frequency band support for NB-IoT will enable Critical Infrastructure Industries in the U.S. to significantly expand their endpoints, devices, use-cases, and applications in this frequency band.”

The Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem is Qualcomm Technologies’ next-generation IoT system-on-a-chip (SoC). With support for multi-mode operation, on chip security, application processor & GNSS capabilities & a strong eco-system of global module partners, the Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem enables numerous IoT applications including several CII applications.

“Qualcomm Technologies is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, and we are excited to work with Puloli to enable reliable & secure CII applications over cellular networks,” said Hari Garlapati, senior director, technology and head of Smart Utilities & Asset Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Along with our 700 MHz counterpart Access Spectrum, we have seen a great deal of demand from prospective spectrum buyers for LTE NB-IoT solutions,” said Robert Finch, President of Select Spectrum. “Utilities, transportation and CII companies have asked for this long-range, low-cost technology in addition to the existing variety of specialized technical solutions for this frequency band.”

About Puloli

Puloli is an IoT Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) company providing private IoT network solutions based on LTE/5G IoT standards. Puloli’s customers in Critical Infrastructure Industries, Smart Cities, and other related verticals value the security, reliability, control, flexibility, and the lower cost of ownership that come with Puloli private IoT networks operating on licensed spectrum. Puloli supports a wide range of frequency bands with the ability to customize channelization schemes and band plans to take advantage of unique and non-traditional spectrum availability. Puloli’s end-to-end system integration makes it a leading one-stop full turn-key service provider for the private IoT industry.

Founded in 2016, Puloli is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit puloli.com or email info@puloli.com.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contacts

Marketing@puloli.com – Bobbi Harris – Phone: +1-415-926-2000