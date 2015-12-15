Peachtree Corners Chooses Inseego to Power Real-World 5G Smart City Applications

The City of Peachtree Corners, and its Curiosity Lab, is a premier smart city and real-world living lab for emerging technologies and applications powered by 5G.

Inseego’s 5G solutions to enable new use cases such as traffic camera-as-a-sensor, private networks, and autonomous technologies.





PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peachtree Corners – one of the nation’s first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – today announced a collaboration with Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) to deploy 5G solutions that will drive innovative use cases across the city’s ecosystem.

Inseego 5G solutions, running on T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G network, will help power various use cases at Peachtree Corners. These applications include the management of autonomous vehicles, services, and drones; private networks for mission-critical city applications; and purpose-built solutions for industry 4.0 applications.

As part of the initial deployment, the smart city is already using Inseego Wavemaker™ 5G indoor and outdoor fixed wireless CPEs. In addition, the city has deployed 5G MiFi® M2000 mobile hotspots to deliver reliable on-the-go connectivity across the municipality. The Wavemaker solutions are enabling the city’s intelligent traffic management system to leverage 5G connectivity, allowing massive amounts of data to be sent to a central control center in City Hall from advanced IoT traffic management cameras deployed on streetlights. This use case would not have been as economically feasible with wireline broadband technologies.

“As one of the first cities to have deployed 5G in the United States in 2019, we’re continuing to uncover bandwidth and latency dependent use cases that are revolutionizing city operations, such as our intelligent traffic management system,” said Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and Chief Technology Officer Brandon Branham. “We selected Inseego because their robust 5G portfolio offers solid performance and advanced security, attributes that are essential for mission-critical infrastructure.”

“Inseego is proud to partner with the City of Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab to strengthen America’s 5G ecosystem and innovate a host of exciting and previously unachievable use cases,” said Inseego Chief Technology Officer Dan Picker. “Our technology and diverse 5G portfolio is a perfect fit for many of the new applications the city is enabling and we look forward to showcasing the power of 5G in a real-world environment.”

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners, Georgia is a vibrant municipality that is home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world’s most disruptive technology companies. As the United States’ premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world’s first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About-Curiosity-Lab-at-Peachtree-Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency, and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

