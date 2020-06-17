Outlook on the Worldwide Language Learning Games Industry to 2024 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Language Learning Games Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The language learning games market is poised to grow by $ 3.32 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period.
The report on the language learning games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the outbreak of COVID -19 globally and increased number of language learning game start-ups. In addition, outbreak of COVID -19 globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The language learning games market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growth in adoption of 3D language learning games as one of the prime reasons driving the language learning games market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Duolingo Inc.
- Early Lingo
- Hasbro Inc.
- Lofty Sky Entertainment
- MindSnacks Inc.
- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd.
- Overpass Ltd.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- Three Flip Studios
- Top Line Solutions Pte. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by end-user
- Kids – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Adults – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zb1geg
