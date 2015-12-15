ON Semiconductor Enhances IoT Asset Management with Angle of Arrival (AoA) Location Technology

The software solution features the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System™ for asset tracking and monitoring applications

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, today announced the availability of the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System™ for the RSL10, the industry’s lowest power Flash-based Bluetooth® Low Energy radio System on Chip (SoC). Provided in a user-friendly CMSIS-Pack format, the solution allows manufacturers to design ultra-low-power indoor asset tracking applications with Direction Finding features and advanced Angle of Arrival (AoA) technology.

The Quuppa Intelligent Locating System is a powerful technology platform for location-based services and applications. Its unique Direction Finding methodology and positioning algorithms enable real-time tracking of tags and devices, with centimeter-level accuracy even in challenging environments. Quuppa technology allows positioning updates to be sent up to 50 times per second, providing a reliable and versatile Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) solution for all industries.

The RSL10 Quuppa RTLS AoA Tag CMSIS-Pack is available as part of a comprehensive asset management development ecosystem from ON Semiconductor and technology partners. Designed to provide manufacturers with flexible deployment options, the ecosystem features a range of RSL10-based solutions including sensor development kits and software resources. For turnkey solutions, ON Semiconductor has collaborated with Tatwah sa to develop a portfolio of Bluetooth tags and beacons including the recently-added Quuppa Trackable Tags.

“Monitoring and tracking of assets enables new capabilities and huge improvements in operational efficiencies across a wide variety of applications,” said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “Ultra-low-power wireless sensing and accurate location identification are essential to delivering on this promise. Implementing the Quuppa trackable technology on our industry-leading Bluetooth Low Energy wireless platform addresses this need, and our portfolio of solutions should unleash the full market potential.”

“We are thrilled to work alongside ON Semiconductor in creating a solution for monitoring and tracking assets across vertical markets. Over the years, we witnessed increasing demand for RTLS technologies where companies are seeking to gain visibility within their production lines and workflows,” said Fabio Belloni, Chief Customer Officer, Quuppa. “The need for a variety of different types of sensors and tags to empower those use cases is endless”.

The RSL10 Quuppa AoA RTLS Tag CMSIS Pack featuring the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System is compatible with all RSL10-based development hardware and is available now for free download.

Additional resources & documents:



Asset Management Solutions Landing Page

What is Asset Management? (Video)

Ecosystem Partners Landing Page

RSL10 Product Page

Bluetooth Low Energy Landing Page

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Follow @onsemi on Twitter.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

About Quuppa

Quuppa has raised the bar for advanced location systems, delivering the world’s most open, accurate and reliable location positioning thanks to a unique combination of Bluetooth®, the Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) and Angle-of-Departure (AoD) methodologies, advanced location algorithms and management software tools that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years. To date, the Quuppa Ecosystem has more than 180 partners around the world who use Quuppa’s open positioning platform to deliver accurate, cost-effective location solutions to companies in a range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security, government, asset tracking and others. For more information, please see https://quuppa.com/.

Contacts

Amy Heimpel

Public Relations



ON Semiconductor



+1 (519) 949 2406



Amy.heimpel@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development



ON Semiconductor



+1 (602) 244-3437



parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

Sari Arjamo-Tuominen

VP Marketing



Quuppa



+358 40 728 5575



sari.arjamo-tuominen@quuppa.com

Fabio Belloni

Chief Customer Officer



Quuppa



+358 50 4823 891



fabio.belloni@quuppa.com