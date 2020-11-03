Omnico: Mono Wind Casino to Benefit From Enhanced Transaction and Loyalty Software

The integrated software solution provided by Omnico and GHS will unite all point-of-sale systems, with the casino’s promotions and loyalty engine, across retail, hospitality, and its convenience store

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Omnico and Gaming Hospitality Solutions (GHS) have today announced that Mono Wind Casino will be the first customer to benefit from its enhanced casino software solution.

Omnico, the global software platform provider of transaction and engagement solutions, partnered with GHS earlier this year to launch an integrated point-of-sale and guest promotion and loyalty product. In the latest enhancement to this joint offering, customers can now benefit from the convenience-store configuration. Not only can casino guests reap the benefits of rewards, loyalty points, and promotions across the casino’s restaurants, bars, and retail venues, but they can also spend those points, or value from competitions, at the general store, fuel pump, or car wash, extending benefits to guests, employees, and tribe members, managing fleet vehicle fuelling, for example.

Kerry Smith, General Manager from Mono Wind Casinos commented on the enhancement; “ With Mono Wind’s fuel station open 24 hours-a-day and the general store open daily, it is an essential part of our guests’ journey when visiting the casino. Those guests who play at the casino and earn promotions and loyalty points want the option to be able to spend them however they like.

“ With the technology offering from Omnico and GHS we can now provide our guests with a complete transaction and promotion experience across every aspect of our casino.”

Mel Taylor, CEO of Omnico Group said; “ Guests today want to enjoy their experience without the hassle of multiple systems when ordering and paying for food, purchasing items in the store, and topping up their fuel. Our partnership with GHS and latest enhancement to this product provides casino guests with a complete 360-degree transaction and promotion experience.”

“ This latest product enhancement takes our new partnership with Omnico to a whole new level for casinos,” said Gary Kortz, GHS President. “ Continuing to leverage both companies’ expertise, we have created an innovation that will bring a new dynamic to promotions and loyalty for casinos.”

