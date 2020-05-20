OCTO for the “New Normal”

OCTO AroundMe and OCTO PurePlace: IoT solutions to protect customers and the workforce

ROME–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaljourney–OCTO, a market leader in providing smart solutions by transforming its IoT Big Data set into actionable intelligence for a sustainable connected life, is pleased to announce the launch of two products designed to support companies’ return back to business as they transition to the “new normal” following the COVID-19 pandemic. These innovative solutions encourage safe self-distancing and the robust sanitization of vehicles. At the forefront of the design principals, OCTO developed products are easy to implement and manage, while being highly effective. Protecting the workforce and their livelihoods, as well as protecting customers and fostering higher levels of trust.





OCTO AroundMe is based on OCTO’s proven SmartTag technology that utilises the latest Bluetooth standards, OCTO’s IoT cloud platform and is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. OCTO AroundMe allows for easy management of social distancing in both public and private spaces, such as stores or office buildings. The pocket-sized SmartTag carried by visitors or employees continuously monitor an individual’s proximity, in this case and under government guidelines this has been automatically set to two metres. Should two people inadvertently have a distance less than two meters apart, an audible alert would remind them to keep a safe distance. The event would also be captured anonymously and stored on the cloud for reporting and analysis, to better understanding and mitigate future risk. To further mitigate any risks, using OCTO AroundMe within closed environments also allows for easy and effective crowd control and building capacity management as it stores all entry and exit information.

OCTO PurePlace uses nano technology originally developed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), that eliminates viruses, bacteria, fungi as well as odours and volatile organic compounds in the air and on surfaces via a purifier. It is a non-invasive solution, safe to people and all materials commonly found within vehicle interiors. As well as the purifier device, the complete OCTO PurePlace solution consists of an onboard telematics device (OCTO SmartDiag or OCTO SuperEasy) and an application compatible with iOS and Android smartphones.

OCTO PurePlace has been designed to protect drivers and passengers across corporate fleets, rental fleets, carsharing and taxi operators. It allows for the easy and effective sanitization of vehicles during a trip with intermittent self-activation and the end of each journey with a full sanitization cycle. To ensure absolute safety and confidence, before entering the vehicle, both the driver and passenger can be notified regarding the state of sanitization via a smartphone app. For the operator and the safe management of the fleet, if the sanitization is not complete, the vehicle may be temporarily suspended from public use.

Founded in 2002, OCTO is a leading provider of telematic services and advanced data analytics for the insurance sector, and increasingly one of the leading companies offering solutions for Fleet Telematics and Smart Mobility. With OCTO’s unique propositions already established in the field of Insurtech and Smart Mobility, OCTO continues to expand in new sectors and international markets. In the context of an increasingly connected world, OCTO’s advanced analytics and its set of IoT Big Data, generates actionable analytics giving life to a new era of Smart Telematics. Today it has over 6 million connected users and the largest database of vehicle telematics data in the world, with over 267 billion miles of driving data collected and 473,000 claims and insurance events analysed. It also manages over 400,000 vehicle rentals per month.

OCTO does not guarantee, represent or warrant that the use of a photocatalytic oxidation purifier used in the OCTO PurePlace will prevent a vehicle’s occupant(s) from contracting any type of bacteria or virus-based illness, including, but not limited to, the common cold, coronavirus or influenza.

