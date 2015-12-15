NYU School of Professional Studies Launches Healthcare Marketing and Communications Certificate to Meet Accelerating Industry Demand for Top Talent

Program unites academia and industry, providing students with a real-world, skills-based education and direct connections to leaders in healthcare marketing and communications

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Division of Programs in Business starts the spring session of its new Certificate in Healthcare Marketing and Communications (HM&C) at a time when the skills needed to communicate effectively in this field are in greater demand than ever before. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, and marketing and communication jobs related to this field, continue to expand as healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies build out their brands and realize their full commercial potential.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that six out of ten of the fastest-growing occupations were related to healthcare and the aging population, projecting that the number of healthcare jobs will grow 15 percent by 2029—more than any other occupational group. In October 2020, eMarketer projected that the pharma and healthcare marketing industry would grow its digital advertising spend by over 14% in 2020 and 18% in 2021—more than any other industry except computing products and consumer electronics.

The specialized certificate program from NYU SPS, which initially opened its classrooms virtually in September, is built around two core foundation courses—The Evolving US Healthcare Ecosystem and Healthcare Marketing and Communications Essentials—both of which provide a deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem, as well as fundamental marketing and public relations skills and how they translate to the unique needs of healthcare. Optional courses also explore how medicines, medical devices, services, and emerging healthcare technologies are developed, tested, approved, launched, delivered, regulated, and promoted in the rapidly evolving and highly regulated U.S. healthcare ecosystem.

Unique Approach to Education

“ The newly launched Healthcare Marketing and Communications certificate takes a real-world, skills-based approach to educating professionals and helping them tap into a high-growth industry from day one,” said Michael Diamond, academic director of the Department of Integrated Marketing and Communications. “ For those who seek to up-skill their marketing and PR capabilities, or transition into healthcare marketing and communications, having the opportunity to learn from accomplished industry leaders and directly connect with them is invaluable in preparing our students for success.”

The HM&C curriculum was developed in collaboration with Margie Kuo, a consultant, NYU SPS faculty member, and former marketing executive at Pfizer, along with Destry Sulkes, MD. Sulkes is an executive vice president at Klick Health, which was named Large Agency of the Year for 2020 and ranked #1 in the Agency 100 for the past three years by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M). He has led global healthcare brand launches, co-founded a healthcare analytics company, and is also teaching in the program alongside a faculty of leading-industry practitioners. Sulkes sees the program as being essential for those who want to advance in the field with the most up-to-date tangible skills. “ We help simplify the complexities of the highly regulated U.S. healthcare system and demonstrate how disruptive marketing approaches can help brands deliver breakthrough experiences and enhance patient outcomes.”

Klick Health CEO Lori Grant applauded the entry of NYU SPS into healthcare marketing and communications, citing its strategic alignment with the exponential growth and abundant career opportunities in life sciences. “ Bringing new innovation to life sciences has never been more important than it is today,” said Grant. “ At Klick, we are proud of our growing, award-winning team, as well as their dedication to serving the healthcare industry in new and exciting ways.”

The HM&C certificate is offered by the NYU SPS Division of Programs in Business, Department of Integrated Marketing and Communications, which educates approximately 1,300 graduate students in Marketing and PR and an additional 500 students through numerous continuing education certificates and courses. With over 250 adjunct faculty members, the department delivers applied professional education across a range of disciplines including crisis communications, digital marketing, brand management, and marketing analytics.

The HM&C certificate courses are eligible for continuing education credit approval with the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and the American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM).

About the NYU School of Professional Studies –

Celebrating More Than 85 Years of Excellence in Applied Professional Education

For over 85 years, the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) has been a deeply respected institution of higher education that is grounded in applied learning. From its early years, training returning World War II veterans to fulfill the nation’s urgent need for skilled technical workers, it has evolved into a professional education powerhouse that offers 20 graduate degrees, 13 bachelor’s degrees for traditional and post-traditional students, four associate’s degrees, and a plethora of non-degree courses and credentials.

NYU SPS is a thought leader, and serves as an incubator for new ideas in industries that are constantly changing, including real estate, real estate development, and construction management; hospitality, tourism, travel, and event management; global affairs and global security, conflict, and cybercrime; global sport and sports business; publishing; marketing; public relations; project management; executive coaching and organizational consulting, human resource management and development, and human capital analytics and technology; management and systems; translation; and professional writing. It is focused on building skills that open doors to opportunities in emerging fields and global markets. NYU SPS faculty members are leading experts in their areas of discipline, with a hands-on approach that encourages students to push beyond their limits and to break new ground.

Home to some of the largest and most prestigious industry conferences in the world, including the Schack Institute of Real Estate’s Capital Markets Conference, REIT Symposium, and National Symposium of Women in Real Estate; and the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality’s International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, the School’s invaluable connections to industry leaders is a truly distinguishing factor in the education that it provides. Through career development services and resources provided by the NYU Wasserman Center for Career Development at NYU SPS, guest lecturers, site visits, participation in numerous conferences and events, and Global Field Intensives, students benefit from an NYU education that will set them apart. In addition, they have the opportunity to learn from and network with more than 30,000 NYU SPS alumni who live, work, and contribute to innovation in industry around the world. sps.nyu.edu.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick was named Large Agency of the Year for 2020 by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M), marking its ninth Agency of the Year industry award in nine years.

Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst) is part of the Klick Group of companies—along with Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs—an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In 2020, the company was recognized with 14 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and FORTUNE’s Best Places to Work in New York. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @KlickHealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to klick.com.

