Nutrien Deploys Innovative Technology to Keep Essential Workers Safe and Support Operational Continuity

Proximity monitoring and automated contact tracing from Triax helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at 20 Nutrien sites, representing 65 percent of global employee base

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan & NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19—Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR), the world’s largest full-service producer of crop inputs and solutions, announced today the expansion of its proximity monitoring and contact tracing technology, Proximity Trace™ from Triax Technologies, which has emerged as an important tool to help track and combat the spread of COVID-19. More than 8,000 employees are using the technology to date, with an additional 6,500 expected to be part of the expansion in the coming months, representing 65 percent of Nutrien’s global employee base.





At the start of the pandemic, Nutrien was deemed an essential service in its core markets for its role in supporting the agriculture industry. To help mitigate the spread of the virus, Nutrien partnered with Triax to help its workers maintain a minimum of six feet of physical distancing and automatically capture data about their interactions with coworkers, as part of its COVID-19 protocols.

Nutrien has always had a safety-first culture, and technology and innovation support that core value. Originally deployed last July at Nutrien’s Nitrogen and Phosphate sites in the United States, Proximity Trace is now being rolled out at Nutrien’s Potash mines in Saskatchewan and at corporate offices in Colorado, Illinois, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“In the early days of the pandemic, global health authorities called upon the private sector to step up and do our part to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Nutrien EVP & Chief Information Officer Brent Poohkay. “Nutrien developed a playbook that articulates a strategy and a plan for handling the virus, and the Triax system has been valuable in keeping our essential workers safe to help ensure a health crisis doesn’t become a food crisis. Now we are expanding the playbook as we redefine the future of work with safety and integrity at the forefront.”

Proximity Trace tags are attached to workers’ clothing or hard hats and produce an audio and visual alert to those who come within six feet of one another. These wearable sensors also automatically log data for leaders to quickly perform contact tracing if a positive case arises, thereby preventing further spread at the site and reassuring those who are not at risk. Since it pinpoints the individuals who may have been exposed, the solution also helps Nutrien minimize operational shutdowns and reduces the risk of associated costs and product delivery delays.

“At the workplace, if you maintain proper physical distancing, then your risk of spreading the virus is very low,” said Dr. Tarek Sardana, one of the medical experts who’s been advising Nutrien’s executive leadership team regarding COVID-19 responses and protocols. “I encourage people to think of themselves as if they’re living within six-foot bubbles, and if no one penetrates the bubbles, it’s harder for the virus to spread.”

“We’re honored that Nutrien has included our Proximity Trace technology as an essential part of its COVID-19 health and safety playbook,” said Robert Costantini, CEO of Triax Technologies. “Nutrien’s commitment to worker safety through physical distancing and contact tracing was prioritized early on by their management and their focus on this issue has been exemplary. We’re pleased that our wearable sensors can play a critical role in enabling these protocols to create a safer environment.”

Since the implementation of the Triax technology, Nutrien has been able to safely support as many as 1,700 employees and contractors at a time at its Nitrogen and Phosphate sites. The physical distancing alerts have reduced the number of close contacts, positive cases and quarantines. Additionally, the automated data system has improved the efficiency and accuracy of contact tracing.

As Nutrien explores how to safely return more employees who have been working remotely to the workplace, the Triax technology will support additional prevention and protection across Nutrien’s North American footprint.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) is the world’s largest full-service provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers sustainably increase food production. Nutrien produces and distributes approximately 25 million tons of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products worldwide. With its leading agriculture retail network, Nutrien is committed to working with customers and stakeholders to address economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of Nutrien’s integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. Learn more at www.nutrien.com.

About Triax Technologies, Inc.

Triax Technologies, Inc. develops and delivers a fully connected loT worksite platform through a proprietary communication hub designed for construction, energy, manufacturing, distribution, heavy industrial and other challenging IT environments. Its flagship Spot-r system provides real-time, data-driven visibility to elevate worksite safety, productivity and security, while minimizing risk. Proximity Trace provides proximity distancing alerts and contact tracing for the workplace and helps support organizations’ strategies for maintaining safe operations. Both solutions enable intelligent, actionable insights, helping firms work safer and smarter. The company is privately held and based in Norwalk, Conn. More information can be found at www.triaxtec.com.

