NexStreaming Releases NexPlayer SDK for Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox Series X Gaming Consoles

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NexStreaming announced today the release of NexPlayer SDK for the Sony PlayStation 5 as well as for the Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming consoles.

These new NexPlayer SDKs allow video service providers and broadcasters to offer 4K quality video streaming and the most advanced feature set across all of their apps, adding the latest PS and Xbox Series X gaming consoles to the legacy Android and iOS devices.

The NexPlayer SDK for PlayStation supports critical features not available in the default PS5 video player, including pre-roll and mid-roll ad insertion that can be served both server-side and client-side.

The same ad insertion features are available in the NexPlayer SDK for Xbox. Since Microsoft doesn’t offer a default video player to developers, the NexPlayer SDK is critical for content owners who need to monetize their video content through their OTT apps.

NexPlayer for PlayStation and Xbox supports the same streaming and playback capabilities as NexPlayer SDK for Android, iOS and web. This includes advanced features such as closed captioning, adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming, time-shifting, multiple audio tracks, digital rights management (DRM) support for Google Widevine, Apple FairPlay and Microsoft Playready.

NexPlayer SDK leverages the power of the next-generation hardware inside the PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles to boost the best video quality on large TV screens. NexPlayer SDK is developed in-house, controlled by our engineers, and committed to protecting your user privacy by not collecting or using your end user’s data.

Carlos Lucas, CEO of NexPlayer, comments: “This is a great step in our strategy to help video service providers offer the best video quality across all devices. Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox are market leaders and in the living room of millions of families. Our customers will now be able to prepare video apps for those gaming consoles with the same advanced features, video quality and customer support they are used to from NexPlayer.”

About NexPlayer



NexPlayer is the leading multiscreen player SDK for premium video services, integrated inside the apps of ATT, Sky, Turner, BT or TVB. It is fully customizable and available for Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, Samsung Tizen and LG WebOS Smart TVs, Android & iOS devices as well as HTML5 browsers. For more information, visit www.nexplayersdk.com

Contacts

Allie Williams — Allie.Williams@nexplayer.com