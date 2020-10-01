Newegg Reinvents the ABS Brand to Focus on the Gaming Community

ABS to Feature High-end Builds for Serious Gamers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvancedBattlestations—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today announced plans to relaunch its private-label PC business to focus squarely on the gaming community. Advanced Battlestations – more commonly known as ABS – will offer a complete portfolio of gaming PCs that cater to everyone from beginners just getting started, to video game enthusiasts who demand the very best in gaming hardware.

ABS Gaming PCs are designed and built by Newegg to withstand the rigors of competitive gaming. ABS carefully selects each component and peripheral to ensure they complement each other perfectly to provide the best overall gaming experience. The ABS mantra is to equip serious gamers with the most epic and uniquely built gaming systems so they can stay on top of their game and ahead of the competition.

The ABS brand relaunch kicked off with the unveiling of a new ABS Gladiator Battlestation, built around NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The build features GIGABYTE and CORSAIR components throughout. This ABS Gladiator Battlestation is a no-compromises rig that delivers the ultimate in gaming performance. For more information about this limited-run build, visit https://youtu.be/razyZ7klB5A.

In parallel, ABS also unveiled a new Gladiator Gaming PC featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 video card and an Intel 10th-gen i7 8-core processor. ABS also introduced a new Legend Gaming PC built with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 video card and an Intel 10th-gen i9 10-core processor. Both models ship with a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Visit ABS.com for more information and to shop the full portfolio of ABS gaming PCs. For more information and to shop Newegg, visit https://www.newegg.com/. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

