New App: Casino Station – Global Ranking

4 hours ago

Preregistration to begin in 173 countries worldwide!

New information about the game will be released during this event!

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eve-sense Inc. (President and CEO: Kousuke Shimizu; hereafter, “Eve-sense”) is pleased to present information on “Casino Station – Global Ranking”, along with the start of preregistration.


Our product is a full-fledged casino game that is irresistible to casino lovers while sticking to what makes these games great. It features everything from roulette, bingo and table games to slots and dog races, and allows players to use casino coins to play regular (non-casino) games as well. Enjoy over 100 different games of chance and listen to a magnificent orchestral soundtrack while competing in the rankings with players from all over the world!

[Casino Station Official Website]

https://contents.eve-sense.com/casino-station/
[Click the link below to preregister on Google Play]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.ca_si_no.gamestation
[See footage of the game in action on YouTube]

https://youtu.be/SwEs_fd2feA

[Introducing the Different Categories of Games!]

Casino Station from Eve-sense features a total of 12 different types of casinos and game categories. Players will ultimately be able to experience 15 different types, including login bonuses, minigames and future titles under development.

These include poker games, slots games, table games, roulette, lotteries, racing, action games, strategy games, board games, sports games, solitaire and puzzle games.

Casino Station is a game where you’re not just trying to earn more coins, but where you’re also able to use those coins to enjoy different games. We’re looking forward to you taking this opportunity to register with Casino Station!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.ca_si_no.gamestation

Important Information

Casino Station is a game.

It does not provide the opportunity for players to gamble using real money or to win real prizes. It is not implied that practicing these games in the app will translate to success in gambling with real money in the future.

Eve-sense Inc. develops planning, production and management for various information services via the Internet.

Company Home Page

https://eve-sense.com/

Twitter

https://twitter.com/eve_sense

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Eve-sensetv/

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/evesensetv/

———————————————-

[Related Websites]

 

Reiwa Marriage Agency

https://xn--nnqt1lnrf3o6b.com/

Noah

https://no-a.net/

Bizcon

https://bizcon.site/

Gigabyte Push

https://contents.eve-sense.com/gigabyte-push/

———————————————-

Company Name: Eve-sense Inc.

Date Established: June 1, 2017

Representative: Kousuke Shimizu, President and CEO

Type of Business: Planning, production, management and software development for various information services via the Internet

———————————————-

 

Contacts

Eve-sense Inc. Co., Ltd.

Kousuke Shimizu

e-info@eve-sense.com
+81-3-6874-2614

https://eve-sense.com/info/

More Stories

HyperX Collaborates with ANTA to Launch Gordon Hayward Limited-Edition Sneakers and Gaming Headset Bundle in China

7 hours ago

Intel® Launches 11th Generation Desktop Processors; More Info at B&H

10 hours ago

Mexican Superstar Eugenio Derbez Partners with CodeCombat to Get the Latinx Community Coding

10 hours ago

You may have missed

Strategy Analytics: Xiaomi Will Become Third Largest Smartphone Vendor Globally in 2021

2 hours ago

New App: Casino Station – Global Ranking

4 hours ago

HyperX Collaborates with ANTA to Launch Gordon Hayward Limited-Edition Sneakers and Gaming Headset Bundle in China

7 hours ago

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 X2gd Instances Powered by AWS-designed Graviton2 Processors

9 hours ago

Intel® Launches 11th Generation Desktop Processors; More Info at B&H

10 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!