Monnit’s New Edge Gateway Elevates Sensor-to-Server IoT Security

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigData–Monnit Corporation (monnit.com) today announced the release of the ALTA® Advanced Edge Gateway. The new gateway aggregates data from feature-rich Monnit Wireless Sensors to any cloud provider, such as Amazon AWS. Coupling the prominent MQTTS protocol and the IoT’s broadest sensor range, Monnit’s Edge Gateway fulfills a key IoT mission of making deployments more agile and productive.

“The expansive Internet of Things is inundating businesses with billions of data points,” said Brad Walters, CEO, Monnit. “The Edge Gateway helps these businesses cope by decentralizing data processing and bringing this processing closer to data-generating ‘things.’ Firms will benefit from spontaneous analytics, instant action based on metrics and support for enhanced situation-based applications.”

In-the-Field Authentication of IoT Data:

The Edge Gateway features a web interface for configuring and managing Monnit Wireless Sensors, as well as designating MQTT brokers. As the Ethernet-based gateway receives sensor data, the gateway “fingerprints” the data with a cryptographic validation stamp. This authenticated data is then transmitted to a cloud broker (or multiple brokers), where it arrives in a standard format. The Edge Gateway’s integrated macros enable data configuration in virtually any format, such as JSON or XML, making it a powerful tool for data analysis and action.

As with all of Monnit’s US-made gateways, the new Edge Gateway supports Monnit’s line of 80+ ALTA long-range wireless sensors.

ALTA EDGE GATEWAY FEATURES

Scalability — One gateway accommodates up to 100 wireless sensors

Security — Data authentication via unique cryptographic validation “fingerprint”

Robust processing — Linux ® UBUNTU ™ single-board computer with a 32-bit ARM

Redundancy — Data transmission to multiple cloud providers or MQTT servers, ensuring operational reliability in the event of server failure

ABOUT MONNIT CORPORATION

Monnit is the Check Engine Light for Business™. If something needs attention, Monnit’s self-installed, cost-effective wireless sensors let business owners know. Enterprise and SMB customers use Monnit’s 80+ sensor types to remotely monitor variables (including temperature, motion, humidity and vibration) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Monnit products are also available for private label or resale and are fully tested for use anywhere in the world — with FCC, CE and IC certifications. Find your Monnit monitoring solution at monnit.com.

