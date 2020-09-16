Molex Showcases Next-Generation Automotive Electronic Solutions at the Virtual Bordnetz Kongress 2020

Key subject matter experts will present capabilities for in-vehicle miniaturized electronics

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Molex will showcase next-generation automotive electronic capabilities for the connected and autonomous car at the Bordnetz Kongress being held virtually on September 22, 2020. Molex, a Gold Sponsor of the event, will present on the impact of miniaturization in the automotive market and increased vehicle life on terminals designs, such as ‘Zero Wear’ technology during the closing keynote presentation.





The automotive industry is facing a tremendous transformation. Current demands for increased bandwidth, enhanced safety and sophisticated anti-hacking systems for autonomous platforms are driving exponential growth in the number of connectors used within vehicles. At the same time, connectors need to fit into smaller spaces making the need for miniaturization even more critical.

“To support autonomous driving, OEMs are building more electronic content into vehicles with sophisticated digital capabilities, powertrain electrification and driver assist systems. As a result, many sensor-driven control units with multiple printed circuit boards now have kilometers of new cabling and an exponential number of new connections, all of which compete for space in dense car architectures,” said Jeremy Stout, director of product management, Molex.

Molex subject matter experts, Mr. Stout and Dr. Deepak Patil, manager, contacts physics engineering will address these trends during the event’s closing keynote presentation “The Future of Automotive Interconnects: Why Bigger Isn’t Always Better.”

“Molex is the pioneer of novel terminal interface ‘ZeroWear’ technology, which is a key enabler for higher circuit count miniaturized systems and extended life systems targeting million miles,” added Dr. Patil.

The first ever virtual Bordnetz Kongress can be accessed on a laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. The congress focuses on developers and technical experts from the entire automotive value chain including OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, manufactures and service providers.

For more information on registration please click here. For more information about the Molex Automotive solutions please visit: https://experience.molex.com/electronic-solutions/bordnetz-kongress/

