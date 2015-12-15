Medigate Named Healthcare IoT Security Leader in 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report

Firm’s dedication to solving healthcare’s unique network challenges and focus on high customer satisfaction positions Medigate as the market forerunner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BIK2021—Medigate, a healthcare dedicated device security and asset management company, today announced it was selected as the 2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security in the KLAS Software & Services Report. Medigate was rated as the top performing provider for its healthcare technology focus, responsiveness and close relationships with customers.

The yearly KLAS report evaluates the overall performance of each product and service then grades the customer’s experience across the following pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value. Medigate earned the title of Best in KLAS for its outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded to only one vendor per category.

Adam Gale, President of KLAS shares, “Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of “Best in KLAS” should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

Medigate’s deep understanding of medical workflows and communication protocols unique to healthcare IoT provides the clinical security context that healthcare cybersecurity specialists need to effectively reduce the attack surface. Medigate’s solution stands out due its unique levels of visibility and insight, enabling automatic discovery of all connected devices on clinical networks to detect credible threats in real-time, prevent attacks and enforce clinically driven policies to protect patient safety and privacy. The platform’s unique identification capabilities extend its value beyond security to provide the entire organization with the data it needs to improve patient care, reduce costs and increase efficiency.

According to a healthcare organization that spoke with KLAS analysts for the report, “Once we saw what Medigate can do with their follow-ups, tech support and general involvement, we couldn’t choose anyone else. With the way the product is organized and the way the vendor runs things, they are right on top of everything. … Whatever the vendor is doing with their business plan is incredibly effective. The business model that the vendor has is really good.”

Medigate CEO, Jonathan Langer said, “As this recognition is based directly on insights from healthcare professionals, it is a testament to how Medigate is achieving its mission of assisting healthcare organizations in making better security and asset management decisions to reduce risks and achieve better patient outcomes. We remain committed to advancing our platform by partnering with the industry to make sure it meets their current and future needs.”

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

About Medigate

Medigate is the industry’s first and leading dedicated medical device security and asset management platform, enabling providers to deliver secure, connected care. Medigate fuses the knowledge and understanding of medical workflow and device identity and protocols with the reality of today’s cybersecurity threats. With Medigate, hospital networks can safely operate all medical devices on their network, enabling deployment of existing and new devices to patients while ensuring privacy and safety.

