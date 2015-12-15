mce Systems & PrologMobile Expand Their Successful Partnership

Further technology integration is delivering enhanced value to customers & trading partners throughout the electronic device ecosystem.

TEL AVIV, Israel & LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mce Systems Ltd., the global leader in electronic device lifecycle and automation solutions and PrologMobile, the leading device intelligence platform provider, announce that they are building on the success of their existing partnership. The continuing collaboration will bring additional enhancements & business performance gains to the device lifecycle management ecosystem.

Since 2018, PrologMobile’s pioneering device intelligence technology has been integrated directly into mce’s industry-leading device management platform. Prologmobile’s actionable intelligence across each device provides unique insight over the course of the device’s lifecycle. The partnership’s deeper integration will allow mce’s customers to drive further reductions in operational costs and cycle times, as well as optimizing device profitability and deriving improved business results related to discrepancy reduction and fraud detection. The partnership’s solutions are currently deployed globally, with millions of devices processed and analyzed.

Seth Heine, CEO of PrologMobile commented: “For over 15 years, mce Systems has helped their customers maximize device lifetime value. We’re proud to partner with mce to further enhance their customer proposition, and we look forward to taking our partnership to the next level. We are combining our unique data resources to deliver business performance gains, and mce Systems’ customers will be the first to benefit from this deeper collaboration.”

Liran Weiss, COO of mce Systems commented: “The type of unique device information & insights that PrologMobile provides allows our customers to more effectively manage their smart-device portfolio across the lifespan of each device. PrologMobile has been an excellent partner and we look forward to bringing these further enhancements to market for our customers.”

About mce Systems:

mce Systems is a software solution and integration provider, specializing in digital service solutions for those operating in the mobile device and consumer electronics space. mce enable device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business for its customers worldwide. Its solutions deliver Omni-channel device management capability across web, call-center, retail, on-device and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

About PrologMobile:

PrologMobile is the leading mobile device intelligence platform. We deliver improved business results to our Clients through unique device information and actionable insights. Learn more at https://prologmobile.com/

