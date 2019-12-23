MATRIXX Software Named Best Digital BSS Provider at 13th Annual Telecom Review Leaders Summit

SARATOGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Awards—MATRIXX Software today announced that it has been named the Best Digital BSS Systems Provider at the Telecom Review Summit Leaders 2019, the ICT industry’s largest conference in the Middle East.

“The winners of this year’s Telecom Review Excellence Awards represent the best of the best in our industry due to their professional achievements,” said Toni Eid, CEO of Trace Media International and founder of Telecom Review. “MATRIXX was recognized with this award because their software, which provides next-generation, cloud native digital commerce solutions, is set to transform how companies carry out their business operations.”

The Telecom Review Excellence Awards give industry leaders a chance to celebrate the things they do well, and to receive acknowledgment when it all comes together. The winners are selected by a panel of 15 independent judges selected from the ICT industry and located in multiple countries around the world.

Designed and built for the modern era, the multi-patented, award-winning MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform enables a digital-first reinvention of telco. Harnessing a cloud native architecture, it allows operators to scale a new generation of services quickly and effectively while ensuring the high availability of distributed systems. Built to scale for digital, 5G and IoT services, the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform provides operators the agility and elasticity needed to compete and win, now and in the future.

Ali Harfouche, vice president and head of sales, Middle East and Africa, said, “It is an honor to be recognized by Trace Media and Telecom Review. MATRIXX is dedicated to providing customers worldwide with innovative, transformative technology. The telecom market is undergoing a significant evolution with the advent of 5G, and we are working hand-in-hand with our telco partners to accelerate a new wave of market leadership in a digital-first world.”

Jeff Seal, managing partner of Telecom Review North America noted, “These awards recognize not only the best of the best in the industry, but their achievements as individuals.”

