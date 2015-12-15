Love Is In The Air Across Nexon’s Biggest Titles

Abundance of Valentine’s Day Events and Rewards Await Players

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NexonAmerica–Ringing in the Valentine’s Day celebration with limited-time events and special gifts, Nexon America is spreading the love with updates across its flagship titles: MapleStory, MapleStory M, Mabinogi, and KartRider Rush+.





For a limited time, players can celebrate Valentine’s Day virtually by participating in unique activities:

MapleStory

Now through February 16, MapleStory characters level 101 and above, including Zero characters who completed Story Chapter 2, can receive Tracy’s Valentine Gifts by completing the special missions.

characters level 101 and above, including Zero characters who completed Story Chapter 2, can receive Tracy’s Valentine Gifts by completing the special missions. Players can complete daily missions to obtain item coupons and deck out their characters with items such as a Love Mouse Hat, Love Mouse Outfit, Moon Roller Mount, True Love Chocolate or Heartbreak Chocolate.

MapleStory M

Available now through February 24, defeat certain monsters during the event period to obtain items and summon chocolate-themed monsters. As players defeat summoned monsters, they will obtain chocolate ingredients to combine on the event page and receive a variety of buff items.

now through February 24, defeat certain monsters during the event period to obtain items and summon chocolate-themed monsters. As players defeat summoned monsters, they will obtain chocolate ingredients to combine on the event page and receive a variety of buff items. Cumulative rewards will be awarded based on the cumulative numbers of chocolates players craft.

Mabinogi

The whimsical world of Mabinogi delivers themed log-in events from February 11 through February 25. Players who log-in during the event period for at least 36 minutes will receive one Valentine Cookie Box as well as a Valentine’s Day Event Coupon for the first character they use.

delivers themed log-in events from February 11 through February 25. Players who log-in during the event period for at least 36 minutes will receive one Valentine Cookie Box as well as a Valentine’s Day Event Coupon for the first character they use. Upon opening the box, players will earn another Valentine’s Day Event Coupon as well as one random item. By combining 10 Valentine’s Day Event Coupons, players will receive the all-new Sweet Valentine Spirit Transformation Liqueur which they can use to change the appearance effects on a Spirit Weapon.

KartRider Rush+

Through February 12, racers can take advantage of Penalty-Free Ranked Races and until February 25, KartRider Rush+ offers racers a jump on Valentine’s Day content as players will be able to customize their karts with items like the Valentine’s Day Frame, a Valentine’s Day Balloon and more.

offers racers a jump on Valentine’s Day content as players will be able to customize their karts with items like the Valentine’s Day Frame, a Valentine’s Day Balloon and more. Additionally, through February 17, racers who play for at least 10 multiplayer races will get a leg up on the competition with login bonuses.

To learn more about the upcoming Valentine’s events, follow @Nexon_America on Twitter and visit www.nexon.com.

Assets:

Social Media:

MapleStory : Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Website / Discord

Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Website / Discord MapleStory M: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Website / Discord

Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Website / Discord Mabinogi: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / YouTube / Discord

Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / YouTube / Discord KartRider Rush+: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / YouTube / Discord

About MapleStory https://maplestory.nexon.net

MapleStory is one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs with over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone out of total seven MapleStory services around the world. First released in North America in May 2005, the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 15 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest populated country in the world.

About MapleStory M https://maplestorym.nexon.com/

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.

About Mabinogi https://mabinogi.nexon.net

Released in 2008, Mabinogi is an immersive free-to-play MMORPG world where mystical adventures await. Create anime-inspired heroes with thousands of customization options, such as hairstyles, facial features and outfits. Select from dozens of talents ranging from professional gunslingers and archers to musicians, tailors and cooks. Players can enjoy the game on their own terms, taking the perilous path of an adventurer or build a thriving business using unique trade skills.

About KartRider Rush+ https://kartrush.nexon.com

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

Contacts

Media Contact Information

Nexon America



Cynthia Lezama



clezama@nexon.com