Littelfuse Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

8 hours ago

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today announced that the company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.48 per share on March 4, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2021.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-F

Contacts

Trisha Tuntland
Head of Investor Relations
(773) 628-2163

More Stories

IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

8 hours ago

Sierra Wireless Announces the Planned Retirement of President and CEO Kent Thexton

8 hours ago

The OnGo Alliance Announces the Winners of the Inaugural 2020 OnGo Awards

13 hours ago

You may have missed

GTJAI to Boost VSPN’s Innovation and Development

2 hours ago

IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

8 hours ago

Littelfuse Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

8 hours ago

Sierra Wireless Announces the Planned Retirement of President and CEO Kent Thexton

8 hours ago

Vietnam Gaming Market Report 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

11 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!