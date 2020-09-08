Level Up Your Mind and Taste Buds: RESPAWN and 5™ Gum Bring New Chewing Gum Created for Gamers

RESPAWN by 5 is a long-lasting, flavorful chewing gum developed with ingredients to maintain focus and reaction time while gaming

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RESPAWN, the mental performance nutrition brand made for gamers, today announces the expansion of its consumable lineup with RESPAWN by 5 created in collaboration with Mars Wrigley’s 5™ gum.





RESPAWN by 5 is a new gum made to satisfy taste and add a new layer of focus to the gaming experience. The sugar-free chewing gum is formulated with B vitamins and nutrients such as green tea extract.

RESPAWN by 5 comes in three long-lasting, invigorating flavors – Cool Mint, Tropical Punch, and Pomegranate Watermelon. The former is a mainstay gum flavor while the latter is among the most popular flavors of RESPAWN’s mental performance drink and should be an easily welcomed addition to any gamer’s arsenal.

Expertise in All the Right Areas

RESPAWN by 5 was developed by experts from the global innovation team of Mars Wrigley’s 5 gum team and the gaming division of RESPAWN’s sister company, Razer. This combination of market leaders in the chewing gum and gaming spaces resulted in a superior gum for gamers to fuel their minds and taste buds. It combines the same great taste and long-lasting flavor known to 5 gum with the special blend of ingredients that has made the RESPAWN drink mix so popular.

“RESPAWN was created to address the clear market for food and beverage products in gaming that help players maintain focus and mental agility during gameplay, without the intense rush provided by many energy products,” stated Sean Driscoll, Senior Product Evangelist for Respawn Ltd. “Mars Wrigley brings with them immense experience and market leadership in the gum category and was a perfect partner for our new consumable line.”

“Finding an innovative way to service new and existing customers, and uniquely so within the gaming space, is one way we continue growing our gum business, maintain our leadership and demonstrate expertise,” says Flip Block, Global Brand Director at Mars Wrigley. “It was an easy decision to align with Razer and RESPAWN’s existing drink mix line to develop this product and satisfy a new market with RESPAWN by 5.”

Tested and Approved by Gamers

RESPAWN knows gamers as it was born out of gaming lifestyle leader, Razer. As part of early product development, RESPAWN collected quantitative and qualitative data both internally and through the capable resources at Mars Wrigley. Product validation has remained a core element of RESPAWN’s product development to guarantee meeting the unique needs of gamers.

RESPAWN and Mars Wrigley’s 5 gum team organized focus groups and taste tests studying the habits of gamers and their product consumption while gaming, all to determine the best gum offering in form factor, ingredients, and taste. The findings then helped the team adjust and perfect the final flavors and formula.

For launch on September 8, 2020, RESPAWN by 5 gum will be available at a select number of retail outlets.

ABOUT RESPAWN

RESPAWN is the mental performance nutrition brand dedicated to the gaming lifestyle.

It was born in 2019 with the goal of producing the best mental performance drink to support brain function for gamers and esports athletes alike. Since then, RESPAWN has expanded its lineup which now includes chewing gum and drinks.

RESPAWN is the new choice for gaming enthusiasts and professional streamers who know and appreciate the need to continuously improve gaming performance.

RESPAWN is brought to you by Respawn Pte. Ltd., a standalone entity associated with Razer. Razer™ and FOR GAMERS. BY GAMERS.™ are trademarks of Razer and are used by Respawn Pte. Ltd. under license.

#RESPAWNandGameOn

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world’s best-loved brands: M&M’s®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN’S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$2.99 USD per 15-stick pack



$27.99 USD per 10-pack tray (150 sticks)



Available for purchase September 8, 2020



For more information, please visit razer.com/respawn/gum.

PRODUCT ASSETS

Download product images here

